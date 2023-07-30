Boy Green Daily: Overreacting to Jets vs. Browns Preseason Depth Chart

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we react and break down the release of the New York Jets preseason depth chart ahead of the Cleveland Browns preseason game. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Matt O’Leary. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

It’s finally game week baby!

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Jets release unofficial depth chart ahead of first preseason game.

Top five takeaways from preseason depth chart reveal.

Aaron Rodgers goes off on Sean Payton during a viral social media interview.

Social Post of the Day

Aaron Rodgers had some thoughts regarding Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s viral comments about Nathaniel Hackett.

Get your popcorn ready for that Week 5 road trip to Denver for the Jets.

This scary set of photos from defensive lineman Micheal Clemons was a close second though…

ICYMI

Join more than 78 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

There are a lot of players to watch in the first preseason game but which one intrigues you the most? Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton or Zach Wilson?

Which #Jets player are you more intrigued to see on Thursday vs the #Browns in the Hall of Fame game: Mekhi Becton or Zach Wilson?#TakeFlight #JetsCamp #DawgPound @MattOLearyNY @HeavyOnSports — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 31, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!