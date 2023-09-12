Colin Kaepernick, 2 Other QBs Make Contact With Jets Following Rodgers Injury

The New York Jets have plenty of options to fill their new vacancy at the quarterback position following Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury versus the Buffalo Bills.

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick revealed to Jordan Schultz of The Score that his agent “has reached out to the Jets” to express his interest in making a football comeback in 2023.

He wasn’t the only quarterback that had some contact with the Jets.

Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed on X previously Twitter that veteran Joe Flacco “is interested in returning” and has spent the last three seasons with Gang Green.

Schultz also revealed on X previously Twitter that the Jets “have inquired” about the availability of retired quarterback Chad Henne who most recently was on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kaepernick to the Jets Is Very Likely to Come to Fruition

Just because Kaepernick reached out to the Jets, that doesn’t necessarily mean anything.

I could reach out to Megan Fox and let her know that I’m interested in taking her out on a date. That doesn’t guarantee that she will respond let alone go through with the request.

Kaepernick’s camp has reached out to the Jets to express interest.

The veteran quarterback is 35 years of age and will turn 36 during the 2023 season. He hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season. That was seven years ago.

Robert Griffin III said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday, September 12 that the reason NFL teams won’t bring himself or Kaepernick or a bevy of other guys into their facilities isn’t because they can’t play but rather they’d be a “big distraction” if they were brought in.

“I had a GM tell me this offseason that hey man I know you can still play, you look like you can still play, but if we bring you in it’s going to be a distraction for our starting quarterback,” RG3 revealed on the show.

If the Jets brought Kaepernick in, it would create headlines. With Rodgers out for the season that would put a large amount of pressure on the new starting quarterback Zach Wilson.

That would be an unnecessary distraction for a team that entered the season with playoff and title hopes.

Kaepernick texted Schultz, “I just need a shot” in reference to this potential opportunity with the Jets.

Robert Saleh Makes Stance Clear on Wilson, Jets QB Room

The Jets will have to add another quarterback to the room just for the sake of numbers.

Wilson is the only quarterback on the 53-man roster and Tim Boyle is on the practice squad. Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed during his media availability that Boyle will be elevated for the upcoming matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 17.

He also made it clear that even if they add a passer to the team, “under no circumstance is any of this a competition, this is Zach’s team and we’re rolling with Zach.”

At the beginning of the presser, Saleh wanted to make it “very clear” that Wilson is “our quarterback. He reiterated that the team has a lot of faith in him and they’re really excited for the former No. 2 overall pick to get this opportunity.