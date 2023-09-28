Details Revealed on Colin Kaepernick’s Pitch to Be New Jets QB

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick reached out to the New York Jets last week about the team’s QB vacancy.

We now know the juicy details of his pitch to the team thanks to award winning rapper J. Cole. Welcome to 2023.

J. Cole asked Kaepernick if he could release the letter that Kaep wrote to Jets general manager Joe Douglas and he eventually allowed him to do so on his Instagram account.

In the two-page letter, Kaepernick requested a spot on the Jets’ practice squad.

J. Cole has released Colin Kaepernick's letter to the Jets requesting to join their practice squad 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kjn3af3u9G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2023

Kaepernick Makes a Compelling Pitch to Join Jets

On the surface it appears that Kaepernick’s NFL career is over.

The former Nevada product is 35 years of age, and he will turn 36 in November. He hasn’t played a snap of football since the 2016 season. That was over seven years ago.

Despite all of that, Kaepernick provided some very strong reasons on why the Jets should kick the tires.

He said he was reaching out because of the Aaron Rodgers injury, Zach Wilson is there, and there had been reports that they were seeking a veteran backup.

However, Kaepernick explained “as much as I would love the opportunity to fill that spot [QB1], I’m writing you in hopes that you can imagine a much different approach involving me; I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.”

Kaepernick’s pitch is that he wouldn’t come there to steal the job from Wilson, but rather provide a service to the Jets defense instead.

He argued that it would give the defense an edge with a “truer read” on facing off against a dual-threat quarterback in practice. Kaepernick pointed out that several of those opponents are coming up on the schedule for the Jets [Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Jalen Hurts] and Kaep could serve in that role on the scout team.

That would certainly be an upgrade over the not nearly as mobile Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian’s of the world. Kaepernick during his prime was a dynamic runner of the football. He rushed for over 2,300 yards, scored 13 touchdowns, and averaged 6.1 yards per carry.

Is Kaepernick still in that same shape? He explained in vivid detail his workout regimen in the letter to Douglas but there’s a difference between a beach bod and being in football shape.

Kaepernick said it would also provide the Jets with a legitimate look at him in a football atmosphere to gauge just what kind of player he still is “while also not putting any competitive pressure on Zach.”

While he is saying that in this letter, everyone knows that the moment the Jets added Kaepernick that would immediately put pressure on Wilson. If he struggled the fans would start to chant Kaep’s name, the beat writers would cover the mounting tension, whether that was intentional pressure or not.

However, Kaep said in a perfect world Wilson is able to realize his full potential and take this team to the Super Bowl. In the event he is unable to live up to the billing, Kaep categorized his potential signing onto the practice squad as “a risk-free contingency plan.”

In closing Kaep explained what could happen on both sides of the spectrum in regard to a potential signing or try out.

“Worst case scenario, you see what I have to offer and you’re not that impressed. Best case scenario, you realize you have a real weapon at your disposal in the event you ever need to use it. In either of these scenarios, I would be committed to getting your defense ready week in and week out, all season long, and I would wear that responsibility like a badge of honor.”

Rich Eisen Shares His Take on Jets-Kaepernick

Longtime NFL media personality and 54-year Jets cheerleader, Rich Eisen, addressed the Kaepernick-Jets conversation on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

Eisen didn’t think that such a move is particularly likely however he said, “why not?”

Rodgers is lost for the season. Wilson hasn’t performed the way the Jets were hoping. The other quarterbacks on the roster are underwhelming.

Quite frankly what do the Jets have to lose? Again, the chances of this actually happening are slim to none, but again why not?

Kaepernick is right, what’s the harm in bringing him in for a workout? If he is as washed as people thinks he is, you say thanks but no thanks. However, if he surprises you with his football shape and ability you kick the tires and see what happens.

At this point I and Jets fans everywhere are willing to try anything at the quarterback position with still another 14 games left to go in 2023.