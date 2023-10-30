Jets Rumors: Starter Suffers ‘Dislocated Kneecap’ During Upset Win vs. Giants

A New York Jets starter suffered a gruesome injury during the Week 8 contest versus the New York Giants.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on Monday, October 30 that starting Gang Green center Connor McGovern “suffered a dislocated knee cap.”

He said the veteran offensive lineman suffered some other damage with the injury but the good news is “there’s a chance he doesn’t need surgery.” McGovern “will get a second opinion” and moving forward is “considered week-to-week.”

Rapoport reported late on Sunday that McGovern is “expected” to miss some time.

Jets Will Have to Call an Audible at the Line of Scrimmage on OL

The 30-year-old had served as the starting center with the Jets since he signed a three-year deal in free agency back in 2020.

Over the last three and a half seasons, McGovern had appeared in 55 out of 57 possible games. In a violent sport with so many injuries, the former Missouri product was as reliable as they come.

This offseason it looked like he and the Jets were destined for a split with weeks passing in free agency. However, the two parties were able to come together ahead of the 2023 NFL draft to strike a deal.

He signed a one-year deal for 1.9 million to return to the green and white. When McGovern first signed with the Jets he originally signed a three-year deal for $27 million.

Now the Jets will have to pivot, at least for the time being, to a new center to man the offensive line in 2023.

