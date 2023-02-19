Former Jets Big Man Signs New Contract With Rival Team: ‘Thank God’

An ex-New York Jets big man is staying with a bitter rival this offseason.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe revealed on Saturday, February 18 that offensive lineman Conor McDermott and the New England Patriots “have reached [an] agreement on a new contract.”

The #Patriots and offensive tackle Conor McDermott have reached agreement on a new contract, according to a league source. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) February 19, 2023

Specific details of this extension weren’t immediately available.

Patriots Stole a Jets Veteran and They’re Happy About It

The 30-year-old veteran started his career with the Patriots in 2017 as the No. 211 overall pick in the sixth round.

He didn’t make it through the final roster cuts of his rookie season and left to find greener pastures.

After three seasons with the Buffalo Bills he eventually found a home with the Jets as a key reserve and spot starter.

Across three and a half seasons, McDermott appeared in 35 games and made six starts during that time span.

On November 22 of 2022, the Patriots stole him off the Jets’ practice squad.

The veteran appeared in and started in six games for New England down the stretch of the 2022 campaign. NFL reporter Doug Kyed shared a Bill Belichick quote on McDermott from December saying, “thank God we have him.”

Bill Belichick on Conor McDermott in December: "Thank God we have him." https://t.co/EbhoSStxlh — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 19, 2023

Jets Fans React to the News Conor McDermott Is Staying in AFC East

Fans of the green and white were saying “thank God” for the same thing but for different reasons when McDermott signed a new deal to stay in New England.

I watched him on the Jets for two years.. he was one of the worst OT’s I’ve ever seen play the position in my 20+ years of watching football — Chris (NYJ) (@chris03122) February 19, 2023

A Twitter user said he watched him for “two years” and claimed he was one of the “worst offensive tackles I’ve ever seen play the position in my 20-plus years of watching football.”

The analytics aren’t quite that harsh, but they do paint a picture of how poorly McDermott performed during his time with the Jets.

For example in 2020 the former UCLA product put up some poor PFF grades:

54.2 overall

45.4 pass block

63.1 run block

Another Jets fan used a GIF to call McDermott trash upon hearing the news.

The #Patriots plucked McDermott off the Jets practice squad mid-season and he was their best right tackle. Yes, that says something about the depth at the position. But McDermott returns as much-needed depth at the very least. https://t.co/T7LE99kY19 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 19, 2023

Evan Lazar who covers the Patriots for a living called McDermott “the best right tackle” for the team last year. However, he admitted that certainly speaks to the “depth at the position” or the lack thereof.

If New England is acquiring their best offensive linemen from the Jets’ scrap heap, that is a win for Gang Green. New York struggled mightily in the trenches this past season, mostly due to injuries.

McDermott is like most backup offensive linemen, they are backups for a reason. He was supposed to be a spot starter that came in during a pinch, but with all the Jets’ injuries, he got a lot more playing time than anyone really wanted or expected.

Speaking of the offensive tackle position, the Jets are going to need to make some serious investments this offseason. Gang Green could be losing multiple starters to retirement, free agency, and as we saw last year injury.

It’ll certainly be a point of emphasis in 2023 in every available facet and one more option is now off the table, even as a backup, with McDermott re-upping with the Patriots.