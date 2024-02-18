Analyst Heard ‘Rumblings’ a Jets Player Could Make NFL Comeback

The New York Jets could be getting some reinforcements from an unlikely place.

ESPN radio host Jake Asman joined me on “Boy Green Daily” and shared an exclusive rumor that he came across.

“I have heard some rumblings that maybe Corey Davis would want back. I don’t know how true that is. I haven’t been able to like verify with people I truly trust so I’m not going to like report this is definitely happening. He did post a picture not that long ago of him working out. He looked like he was in tremendous shape. Just maybe something to watch Boy Green. Maybe Corey Davis coming back on a one-year deal with incentives in his contract. Maybe that’s an option for the Jets,” Asman told me.

Very spicy! @JakeAsman has heard some unconfirmed ‘rumblings’ that maybe Corey Davis would want to make a football return w/ the #Jets 👀 ‘I don’t know how true that is. I haven’t been able to like verify with people I truly trust. I’m not gonna like report this is definitely… pic.twitter.com/7gmVeoXw83 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 18, 2024

Robert Saleh Left the Door Open for a Davis-Jets Return

Before the news of Davis surprisingly deciding to hang up his cleats hit the media circuits, head coach Robert Saleh informed the team of what was going on.

“It’s going to hit here in a minute, let it hit on its own. Corey [Davis] is stepping away from the game. He is going to release a statement later on this afternoon. I do encourage all of you guys to give him a call. Let him know we still love him. It doesn’t mean his career is over. The door is always open for him to come back,” Saleh told the team back in August of 2023.

No reason was provided by Davis for why he chose to walk away from the game at the time. Nor has any reason ever been divulged on the subject. However, the way Saleh phrased it left the door open for a future comeback.

Additionally, there have been some other breadcrumbs in 2024 that have started to drum up the rumor mill.

Davis’ first liked and only liked post of 2024 at the time of publication was a series of photos of Aaron Rodgers and his Jets teammates on a bonding golf outing.

Jake Asman also mentioned during our interview a post from Davis on his Instagram. He posed for a photo in front of the mirror flexing in the middle of a workout.

One social media user posted on X previously Twitter that Davis is, “Still hitting the gym & looking jacked.”

Davis Would Be a Welcomed Return to the Jets

Heading into this past offseason the Jets viewed themselves as having a deep wide receiving corps. However, it didn’t play out that way.

Davis walked away from the game in August. Allen Lazard ended up being a massive free agency bust with his $44 million contract. Randall Cobb was graded as one of the worst receivers in football. Garrett Wilson was really good, but that is just one player.

Davis provided a big-bodied target that thrived in the contested catch category. He was solid for the Jets but was expected to make a dramatic jump catching passes from Aaron Rodgers.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic told me on my channel that the team is hoping to add two pass catchers this offseason to the wide receiver room. With limited assets, the Jets will have to get creative to fill all of the voids on the roster.

One unique way the green and white could fill the receiver hole is by convincing Davis to come out of retirement to suit up in 2024.