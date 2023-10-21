Ex-NFL GM Urges Jets to Add Recently Retired Pass Catcher

The New York Jets could bring back a familiar face to fill a void on the roster.

Former NFL general manager Randy Mueller believes the green and white should call up recently retired wide receiver Corey Davis to gauge his interest in a football comeback.

“That would be my first call,” Mueller explained on “The Jake Asman Show.”

“Has he asked for his retirement papers? If he has it probably eliminates him as an option [for the Jets], but if he hasn’t if I’m another team I might go through the Jets to find a way to get him to come play for me. If he’s interested in playing at all, we’ll find out in the next couple of weeks because someone will make a move for him.”

Former #NFL GM @RandyMueller_ told @JakeAsman that his ‘first call’ if he were the #Jets is to check in on recently retired WR Corey Davis to see if he’d be interested in coming back 👀 🎥 @JakeAsmanShow #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/K7VBlJf9VO — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 21, 2023

Davis abruptly announced he was stepping away from football during this year’s training camp on August 23.

Davis Is Exactly What the Jets Are Missing on Offense

The Jets are desperately searching for answers at the wide receiver position.

Garrett Wilson is a budding superstar, but all of the options beyond him on the depth chart leave much to be desired.

Allen Lazard has been wildly inconsistent this season with drops and bone-headed mistakes. The most productive receiver after Wilson and Lazard is Randall Cobb who has three receptions for 20 yards through the first six games.

There have been several outside the building options discussed on social media from trade possibilities to free agent acquisitions. However, any of those moves would require some form of compensation and a steep learning curve in terms of the offensive system and chemistry.

Neither of those would be a massive issue for Davis who spent the entire summer learning this scheme and has a history with Wilson under center.

Over the last two weeks, the Jets are 1-for-9 in the red zone. The only touchdown they scored over that span of time came in Week 6 versus the Philadelphia Eagles when they allegedly let them score it at the end of the game.

Davis is a big bodied wideout (6-foot-3), has proven production, and could fill the void of what the Jets are missing offensively.

The Door Was Left Open for a Possible Jets Comeback

Head coach Robert Saleh gathered his team to break the news that Davis was stepping away from football.

During his speech to the team, Saleh left the door open for a potential Davis return at some point in the future.

“I do encourage all of you guys to give him a call, let him know that we still love him. It doesn’t mean his career is over, the door is always open for him to come back. I’m imploring all of you guys to reach out to him and show him some love. As of now he’s stepping away from the game,” Saleh explained on “One Jets Drive.”

Video of #Jets HC Robert Saleh breaking the news to the team that Corey Davis is stepping away from football. Saleh did leave the door open for a potential return. “Let him know we still love him.” (via One Jets Drive on YT) pic.twitter.com/S3TOhhUFgX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 29, 2023

When Davis released his official statement on social media announcing he was stepping away, he never used the word retirement.

Perhaps that’s semantics but it seems noteworthy when paired with Saleh’s comments to the team about this being a “for now” situation.

Rich Cimini of ESPN told Jake Asman that the Jets “would love to have him back” when asked about him potentially coming out of retirement.