Jets $37 Million Vet Predicted to Be ‘Circulating in Trade Rumors’

Throughout the offseason, the future of New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has been widely discussed.

However, according to the latest nuggets coming in, a different Gang Green offensive weapon could find himself in some trade speculation during the 2022 season.

Corey Davis Trade Rumors Run Rampant

Rich Cimini of ESPN decided to lay out a series of predictions ahead of the 2022 season opener between the Jets and the Baltimore Ravens.

On the Flight Deck Podcast, Cimini projected veteran wide receiver Corey Davis to have a bounce-back campaign this year but that wasn’t his official prediction:

“I think he’s going to have a bounce-back year but my prediction for him: when we get into late October I think his name will be circulating in some of the trade rumors. There are some teams out there that I know are interested in Corey Davis, wide receiver needy teams.”

The 27-year-old still has two years remaining on the $37.5 million contract he originally signed last offseason.

If the Jets decided to move on this season they would incur a $14.33 million dead cap hit. However next offseason that dead hit shrinks to a measly $666,667 thousand.

The former Western Michigan product had an uncharacteristic year in 2021 that was littered with injuries, drops, and overall inconsistency.

However, heading into 2022 Davis has dropped some weight and quite frankly has dominated the offseason.

Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg joined Will Parkinson on the Turn On The Jets Podcast and called Davis the “best WR in camp” this summer:

"Corey Davis was the best Jets WR in Camp" 👀👀👀👀👀@EGreenbergJets with high praise for the Jets big free agent signing from a year ago on the TOJ Podhttps://t.co/IWZnt4iq8C https://t.co/aufCqdi7vc pic.twitter.com/RVt2XEJEwJ — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) August 31, 2022

The Future at WR

Cimini explained on the podcast that the only way he could see the Jets being open to a potential Davis deal is if the youngsters step up on the roster:

“If Garrett Wilson is doing well with Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios, I think the trade rumors will surface. Now I’m not saying the Jets will trade Corey Davis, I’m just saying his name might come up in trade rumors.”

A juicy @RichCimini prediction: watch out for #Jets WR Corey Davis ‘circulating in trade rumors’ ahead of the trade deadline in 2022 + ‘there are some teams out there that I know are interested’ 👀: 📻 Flight Deck Pod #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/u3rpDdCMTU — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 8, 2022

With that out in Davis’ contract, it would make a lot of sense if the Jets moved on and handed the keys of the franchise to their young triplets at wide receiver. Considering that possibility, if the Jets could flip their veteran piece for a valuable asset while teams are interested, they’d be crazy not to consider it mid-season.

Wilson was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and is expected to be a star at this level. It seems by all indications he will be slowly worked into the offense considering all of the other weapons on the Jets roster.

However, if he accelerates at a quicker pace than anyone was expecting and starts demanding targets, it could make a Davis trade even more palatable.

