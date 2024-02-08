Jets Trade Pitch Delivers $60.8 Million WR for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers could soon have a new toy to play with on the New York Jets offense.

Connor Rogers of Badlands tossed out a trade pitch idea that would deliver a new wideout at a discount price.

New York Jets receive: wide receiver Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos receive: a 2024 fourth-round draft choice

I really loved this idea by @ConnorJRogers to try & help fix the #Jets WR issues this offseason: ‘I like [#Broncos WR Courtland] Sutton better because if Sutton can be had for a 4th, he has 2 years left on his deal, under $18M per year’ + ‘Sutton for 2 more years fits [Aaron]… pic.twitter.com/PchFARw9Eu — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 8, 2024

Sutton, 28, has two years left on his $60.8 million contract.

Sutton Could Help Fill Jets WR Void at a Reasonable Price

A fourth-rounder seems to be an appropriate price point for Sutton. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus proposed a trade last year involving Sutton ahead of the deadline for that exact price range.

Sutton was heavily involved in trade rumors last year and those will persist into the offseason.

This potential trade would allow the Jets to add a proven body to the wide receiver room while keeping its premium assets to fill other holes.

Sutton has been in the league for six years and was voted a Pro Bowler back in 2019. During that period, he has recorded 298 receptions for 4,259 receiving yards and has hauled in 24 touchdowns.

“He has two years left on his deal [for] under $18 million per year,” Rogers explained. “Sutton for two more years fits Rodgers’ window. After two years we assume Rodgers walks away, you just kind of clap your hands and let Sutton walk away because he will be in his 30s.”

Sutton is the No. 16 highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL with an annual salary of $15 million, per Over The Cap.

Garrett Wilson Needs a Robin to His Batman in 2024 on the Jets

Last season the Jets didn’t have a viable pass catcher opposite of Garrett Wilson. Opposing defenses were able to hone in on Wilson and double-team him.

If the Jets add someone of note at wide receiver this offseason, defenses will be forced to make a decision. Do we double Garrett? Or the other guy? That should open up opportunities for other players on the team to take advantage of.

Rogers said Sutton is a “bigger receiver and he complements Garrett Wilson.” On the Broncos team website, Sutton is listed at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 216 pounds.

“I will say this Badlands has always been a big Sutton fan. I like his game, especially opposite of Garrett Wilson. If you’re trying to build a basketball team where you have a power forward in Sutton and you kind of have your shooting guard – small forward in Wilson. Can you [also] get you know that No. 3 who is more like a shifty player,” Joe Caporoso speculated. “Then fine Allen Lazard can be your No. 4 and [Xavier] Gipson and [Jason] Brownlee are your No. 5 and No. 6. A lot of work to be done for Joe Douglas.”

The Jets have had a lot of success over the years trading mid-round picks for veteran wide receivers. Over the last 15 years, they have brought in the likes of Santonio Holmes, Braylon Edwards, and Brandon Marshall.

Those players’ acquisition costs were extremely reasonable with two of them going for a fifth-rounder and another one going for a third and a fifth.