Boy Green Daily: What’s Jets Concern Level Coming off Cowboys Defeat?

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we recap the New York Jets’ Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and evaluate the concern level at this point in the season.
Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Matt O’Leary! We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.
Jets’ Flight Itinerary
- Robert Saleh gives assessment of Zach Wilson experience.
- Quincy Williams gets a bag of fines.
- Xavier Gipson gave up a ton of money to join Jets.
Social Post of the Day
You want some hard-hitting analysis? Garrett Wilson is pretty good at football.
Social Media Poll of the Day
Overreaction Monday time Jets fans:
Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!
Comment Here
Please login to comment
0 Comments
Subscribe
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
More Heavy on Jets News
Loading more stories