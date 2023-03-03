NFL Analyst Delivers Wild Jets Draft Take: ‘Run the Card Up’

There hasn’t been a ton of discussion on what the New York Jets will do in the 2023 NFL draft with all of this QB speculation.

However, NFL Network Host Rhett Lewis got the conversation going at the NFL Combine.

“If Dalton Kincaid is there at 13 for the Jets, send the card up,” Lewis said during an appearance on the official Jets Podcast.

Utah Football tight end Dalton Kincaid is the No. 10 overall ranked player on Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 big board for the 2023 NFL draft.

Tight End Seems Like a Low Priority for Jets in 2023

The Jets have seemingly ignored the tight end position for a decade plus. When you evaluate the stats, they back up that claim. That all changed in 2022.

Last offseason, Gang Green decided to invest heavily in the position with free agency dollars ($45 million) and draft capital (No. 101 overall pick) to solve their woes.

The Jets signed Tyler Conklin to a $21 million contract and CJ Uzomah to a $24 million deal. In the third round of the 2022 draft class, Gang Green snagged Jeremy Ruckert out of Ohio State.

All of those players are set to be on the green and white roster heading into 2023 which makes a potential first-round investment at the tight-end position peculiar.

Kincaid is 23 years of age and he will turn 24 in the middle of his rookie season in the NFL. He stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 240 pounds according to his NFL Combine profile.

He spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at San Diego State. Kincaid then transferred to a bigger program in Utah for his final three college football seasons.

All in all the talented TE prospect caught 175 receptions for 2,623 receiving yards and finished with 35 touchdowns.

Joe Douglas Went out of His Way to Talk TEs

Prior to stepping up to the podium to speak with the media at the NFL Combine, general manager Joe Douglas sat down for a few minutes with Jets reporter Ethan Greenberg.

During that chat, Greenberg asked JD what were his early impressions of the class and he provided an interesting answer.

“Yeah, I do think there are some strong suits in this class. I think at the tight end position specifically, I feel like this is one of the better TE drafts in the last few years. I think you can say that some of the better-receiving options in this draft class could be tight ends. How the tight ends come off the board will be interesting.”

A very interesting comment from the boss man himself. Now that could simply be a general observation on the class and if the Jets feel like they’re set at tight end, the more of them that come off the board will be good for Gang Green.

Or it could be an indication that the Jets are willing to do something crazy in this class to add some extra juice to the offensive side of the ball.

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said that the tight end spot was among the Jets “needs this offseason.

“I know they signed all of those tight ends last year, but I still don’t think they have a real dynamic, difference-making tight end.”