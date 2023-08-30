Boy Green Daily: Dalvin Cook, Breece Hall Are Ready for Jets vs. Bills

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we debate how the New York Jets will split the workload between Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall in Week 1. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be YOU the fans. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Thomas Morstead channels his inner Aaron Rodgers with cut news.

Jets dump Tim Boyle ahead of roster cutdown.

New York rejected trade calls AGAIN for pass rusher Bryce Huff.

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” revealed some hilarious trash talk between Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and a New York Giants defender during the preseason finale.

Join more than 105 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Out of these four choices, how would you breakdown the split between Hall and Cook against the Bills on Monday September 11?

How should the #Jets split the load between Dalvin Cook & Breece Hall in the season opener vs. the #Bills? BOY GREEN DAILY poll of the day! #TakeFlight #BillsMafia — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 30, 2023

