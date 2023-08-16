Boy Green Daily: Will Jets RB Dalvin Cook Reach His Contract Incentives?

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we debate whether Dalvin Cook will reach his new contract incentives with the New York Jets in 2023. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Ty Butler of ESPN 98.7 in New York. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Jets coach provides odd answer on Mekhi Becton’s lack of first team reps.

Becton set to receive right tackle reps and other observations from Jets camp.

Tony Oden sent to hospital after attempting to break up a fight in the Jets-Tampa Bay Buccaneers joint practice.

Social Post of the Day

Robert Saleh’s epic rant about his team’s offensive line play versus the Carolina Panthers in joint practice was television gold.

Wow #Jets HC Robert Saleh went off on his OL after the joint practice vs #Panthers & questioned their effort 😳 ‘you can have a Hall of Fame quarterback, you can have two $10 million dollar plus receivers, you can have a reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, you can have all… pic.twitter.com/L4JxG8Afkx — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 16, 2023

ICYMI

Join more than 94 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk revealed the performance incentives in Cook’s new deal with the Jets. Do you believe he will reach those statistical figures in 2023?

Will RB Dalvin Cook reach the incentives in his new contract w/ the #Jets? – $400,000 payment for 1,250 yards rushing

– $400,000 for 1,500 yards from scrimmage (h/t @ProFootballTalk) #TakeFlight @TyDButler @ESPNNY98_7FM Boy Green Daily Poll of the Day — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 17, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!