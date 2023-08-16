Boy Green Daily: Will Jets RB Dalvin Cook Reach His Contract Incentives?

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we debate whether Dalvin Cook will reach his new contract incentives with the New York Jets in 2023. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Ty Butler of ESPN 98.7 in New York. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.
Jets’ Flight Itinerary
- Jets coach provides odd answer on Mekhi Becton’s lack of first team reps.
- Becton set to receive right tackle reps and other observations from Jets camp.
- Tony Oden sent to hospital after attempting to break up a fight in the Jets-Tampa Bay Buccaneers joint practice.
Social Post of the Day
Robert Saleh’s epic rant about his team’s offensive line play versus the Carolina Panthers in joint practice was television gold.
ICYMI
Join more than 94 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.
Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.
The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!
Social Media Poll of the Day
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk revealed the performance incentives in Cook’s new deal with the Jets. Do you believe he will reach those statistical figures in 2023?
Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!