Jets Pushed to Cut $7 Million Veteran After Dismal Chiefs Performance

The New York Jets signed then-free-agent running back Dalvin Cook with the hopes he could bring some juice to the team in 2023. It hasn’t worked out that way.

The former Minnesota Vikings star has been so disappointing that one analyst believes the team should simply cut its losses and move on.

The Buffalo Jet Fan shared the idea on X previously Twitter, “The Jets should seriously consider releasing Dalvin Cook. It feels like we play with less downs because it’s an automatic 0-yard gain on his carries. Izzy [Israel Abanikanda] & MC [Michael Carter] can’t be worse. I think there are some small cap savings if we do. Great career, but he’s done.”

This tweet was shared after the Jets’ 23-20 loss versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

Cook carried the ball five times for 16 yards on Sunday, October, 1. He averaged 3.2 yards per clip and his longest run of the night went for five yards. Cook also contributed a reception for two yards during the game.

What Is the Plan With Cook and the Jets Moving Forward?

The Jets signed Cook to a one-year deal for $7 million this offseason. The contract he signed features $5.8 million in guarantees through his base salary and per-week active roster bonuses.

If Gang Green cut bait they could save $917,644 in total weekly active roster bonuses and $3.6 million in total weekly bonuses for 53/IR/PUP. In total, the Jets would save about $4.7 million if they straight-up released Cook.

Dalvin Cook's 1-yr contract breakdown, per source (as @ProFootballTalk said): Base: $1.08M gtd

Weekly roster bonuses for active 46: $1.2M in total

Weekly bonuses for being on 53, IR or PUP: $4.72M in total (gtd)

Total base package: $7.0M

On the season, Cook has touched the ball 38 times (30 rushing attempts and 8 receptions) and with those touches, he has averaged 3.1 scrimmage yards per touch.

Gang Green signed Cook to help alleviate the pressure off of Breece Hall who was returning from a torn ACL.

In theory, he would carry some of the load early so the Jets could be patient with Hall’s comeback. From that perspective, Cook has achieved that but admittingly attendance and participation trophies are a very low bar to clear.

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor said, “Dalvin Cook should not touch the ball again” and showed a clip of Cook missing a wide-open rushing lane.

Jets Are Likely Going to Continue to Ride This Cook Train

I spoke with NFL analyst Will Parkinson on “Boy Green Daily” on Tuesday, October 3, and asked him about this complicated Cook situation.

“I don’t think they [the Jets] are going to outright cut him [Cook] or something like that but I still think Dalvin has a lot of speed and I still think Dalvin in the open field can make somebody miss,” Parkinson explained.

Historically speaking general manager Joe Douglas hasn’t been willing to admit his mistakes early. A prime example is former Jets punter Braden Mann who wasn’t good statistically but the team continued to hold onto him.

People have speculated on social media that he held onto Mann because he was a draft pick and suggested if he was a normal acquisition perhaps he would have dumped him sooner.

There would be a lot of egg on the Jets’ face if they cut Cook months after handing him the largest contract of any free agent running back this offseason.

While things haven’t been great to start, the Jets are going to hope that Cook eventually finds his form at some point as we progress through the season.