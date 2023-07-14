Boy Green Daily: Is Dalvin Cook’s agent messing around with the Jets?

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we’ll be exploring the legitimacy of Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets potentially being an item in 2023. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be YOU the fans. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

I had an 18-minute interview with Cook’s agent, Zac Hiller, on “The Boy Green Show” on Saturday, July 8.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers autographed a woman’s pregnant belly. No, I’m not kidding, you can read more here.

The Jets’ “internal content group” was nominated for 19 New York Emmy Awards.

Social Post of the Day

A massive happy birthday to Jets legend and first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis.

The former Pitt product turned 38 years of age on Friday, July 14. On August 5 he will be officially enshrined in Canton, Ohio and football immortality will be achieved.

happy birthday to NFL and Twitter legend @Revis24 🏝 pic.twitter.com/CCPgb7piSs — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 14, 2023

ICYMI

Did you know that we are running a Jets 2023 schedule prediction contest here at Heavy?

Well, now you know! It’s very simple to enter, simply click this link and scroll down to the comment section at the bottom of the article and submit your predictions for how the Jets season will play out before it does!

Don’t just submit a record, tell us which games you believe they’ll lose and which games you think they will win.

If you predict it exactly correctly you will automatically win a massive Jets prize pack highlighted by a Jets jersey of your choice along with some other cool prizes. If you get the record correct and no one nails the order we’ll do a random draw to select our winner among those who were correct!

You must have your predictions submitted prior to the start of Week 1 on Thursday, September 7. Don’t waste any more time; do it right now!

17 Jets fans have entered the contest thus far, the more the merrier!

Social Media Poll of the Day

Cook and his agent have openly flirted with the possibility of signing with the Jets this offseason. Do you think Cook’s agent is using the Jets as leverage to get more money out of other teams? Or is the talented running back legitimately interested in coming to New York?

Do you think Dalvin Cook's agent is messing around w/ the #Jets & using them as leverage to get more money from other teams? Or do you think Cook is legitimately interested in coming to NY?#TakeFlight #JetsCamp @HeavyOnSports — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 15, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below!