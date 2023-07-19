Insider Reveals Dalvin Cook’s Contract Demands From Jets

The New York Jets are interested in signing free agent running back Dalvin Cook, at the right price.

Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed all of the details on “The Flight Deck Podcast” this week ahead of training camp. The longtime Jets insider did confirm that there is “mutual interest” between both parties and that the team has been “monitoring” the situation.

However, the Jets haven’t been willing to meet his contract demands so far and Cimini is uncertain if the Jets ever will.

“From what I understand, I think Cook is looking to make about $8 million this year,” Cimini said. “I don’t think he’s going to get that from the Jets. I’d be surprised if they even went as high as $6 million. Joe Douglas, like a lot of GMs, does not want to pay for running backs.”

Douglas Wants to Evaluate the Jets Room First

The Jets haven’t been willing to meet that price nor has any NFL team for that matter. Cook was originally released on June 9 and remains a free agent as New York starts training camp on Wednesday, July 19.

“I think he wants to see what he has in this group,” Cimini said referencing the Jets’ current stable of backs.

That makes sense. No team seems to be in any rush to sign Cook to a lucrative deal especially considering the current state of the running back position.

If we get a few days into camp and the young backs on the roster look good, maybe the Cook pursuit would come to a screeching halt. However, if these backs aren’t looking the way they should be, the Jets could quickly pivot to Cook to lock him in.

On the Jets’ 90-man roster they currently have five running backs:

Cimini said on his podcast that the Jets have “pretty good depth” and he doesn’t believe this is the “greatest fit” for Cook.

“[Cook is] obviously looking to be the No. 1 guy and also for the Jets who really want to get a cost-effective alternative in there if they choose that route. So I’m not sure it’s a match,” Cimini said.

For what it’s worth I asked Cook’s agent, Zac Hiller, during an exclusive interview if his client would be deterred by an NFL destination that already has talented running backs on its’ roster.

Hiller scoffed at the question and said that his client is a “team guy” and that wouldn’t be an issue whatsoever.

“I think I’d be a little surprised if the Jets signed Dalvin Cook, but like I said, there appears to be some mutual interest,” Cimini explained. “I think the Jets are monitoring that. Again I’d be a little bit surprised if Joe Douglas dives in and gives a significant contract to a running back.”

Hall Is Scheduled for Jets Takeoff

One possible reason the Jets could be hesitant to sign Cook is the status of second-year running back Breece Hall.

Cimini said “from all indications” is going to be ready for the Week 1 opener against the Buffalo Bills on September 11 on Monday Night Football.

Hall being ready for the season opener is massive news considering he tore his ACL back in October of 2022.

However, the next natural question is, how ready is he?

Head coach Robert Saleh already confirmed a few months ago that they will be “cautious” with Hall in training camp even though they don’t believe they have to be.

Regardless of how good you feel about Hall’s recovery and rehab, the Jets should resist the urge to overuse him. The Super Bowl isn’t in September, it is in February.

If the Jets want to have a chance of getting there they will need Hall at full strength or as close to it as possible heading into the latter stages of the regular season.

In theory, a player like Cook could relieve some pressure off of Hall and allow him to truly take his time coming back so he can be at full strength.