Boy Green Daily: Jets’ Breece Hall Doesn’t Seem Thrilled With Dalvin Cook

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we react to Breece Hall’s apparent lack of interest in the New York Jets signing free agent running back Dalvin Cook. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Petey Pablo. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

The team is dealing with a first-world problem at the running back position.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Hall deletes cryptic Cook-Jets tweet.

Sean Payton regrets slamming Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

A profile piece on Al the Jeweler and the behind-the-scenes details on Aaron Rodgers’ new chain.

Social Post of the Day

Hard Knocks is getting a ton of hype, deservedly so, but the Jets in-house award-winning series One Jets Drive reminded all of us that they have some big things planned for their debut on Monday, August 7.

ICYMI

Social Media Poll of the Day

Hall doesn’t want the Jets to add any more running backs to the room this offseason and has stated such on social media. Should he keep speaking his mind? Or should he stop whining?

