Jets Sign Dalvin Cook to ‘Biggest’ Free Agent RB Contract of 2023: Insider

The New York Jets just pushed all of its chips into the middle of the table.

Gang Green signed free agent running back Dalvin Cook on Monday August 14 according to multiple reports. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero said it is a one-year deal that has a maximum value of $8.6 million “with the majority guaranteed.”

According to Pelissero, this is the “biggest deal” signed by a free agent running back this offseason.

Dalvin Cook's one-year deal with the #Jets is worth up to $8.6 million, per source, with the majority guaranteed. It's the biggest deal signed by a free-agent RB in 2023. An elite playmaker headed to New York.

Cook Lands in New York After Weeks of Flirtation

Throughout this process I’ve been in constant communication with Cook’s agent, Zac Hiller of LAA (Loyalty Above All).

Over the weekend he told me that this is a “process” when asked about how long this has been taking.

Cook having signed on August 14 now still has several weeks before the Jets kick off the season on Monday Night Football versus the Buffalo Bills on September 11.

One thing that should help is Cook “already knows all the plays from Gary Kubiak” his agent texted me over the weekend. So that should provide a smooth learning curve as he attempts to get ready for the 2023 season.

That’ll be an important piece to the puzzle because one of the biggest reasons the Jets are bringing Cook in is to help alleviate the pressure off of Breece Hall. Especially early in the year.

Hall is projected to return in time for the season opener against the Bills, but the presence of Cook will allow the team to take its time with his rehab and recovery.

Cook Has Plenty of Gas Left in the Tank for the Jets

Cook just turned 28 years of age on August 10.

He was released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 9 it what was described to me as a “cost cutting maneuver.”

The former Florida State product has been one of the most productive running backs in all of football over the last four years.

He has earned four straight Pro Bowl nominations and has rushed for at least 1,100 rushing yards in each of those seasons.

Over the course of his six-year NFL career, Cook has gained over 7,787 yards from scrimmage and has scored 52 total touchdowns.

The Jets now possess one of the best 1-2 punches at the running back position in the NFL. Cook will be expected to carry the load early and then Hall can eventually be worked back into the rotation.

The presence of each other should help extend both of their respective shelf lives throughout the season. If Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett really wants to get funky, he will have the option to put both of those running backs on the field at the same time.

If the Jets don’t live up to their potential in 2023, it certainly won’t be because of a lack of weapons.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic listed the top options for the Jets at running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

#Jets weapons for Aaron Rodgers: RB Dalvin Cook

RB Breece Hall

WR Garrett Wilson

WR Allen Lazard

WR Mecole Hardman

WR Corey Davis

TE Tyler Conklin

TE CJ Uzomah Now go look at their weapons from a couple years ago and see how far they've come… They have the pieces in place…

Rosenblatt said with the Cook addition the Jets have “the pieces in place for a high scoring offense.” We will soon see that in action on Monday September 11 for the opener against the Bills.