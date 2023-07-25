Boy Green Daily: Promising Jets Youngster Could Quell Dalvin Cook Rumors

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we explore whether the recent emergence of Israel Abanikanda should make the New York Jets feel good about potentially passing on free-agent running back Dalvin Cook. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Stephen Zantz of “Badlands” and “TOJ Live.” We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Today the pain train arrives on the first padded practice of training camp.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Denzel Mims takes a few shots at the Jets after the Lions trade.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic documented the remarkable football comeback for Max Mitchell.

Bleacher Report boldly predicted that the Jets will have the No. 1 defense in 2023.

Social Post of the Day

The reason why our poll of the day is centered around talented Jets rookie Izzy is because of his 50-plus yard explosive during practice.

A popular thing Pittsburgh, his college team, used to do is say, “Izzy to the Hizzy.” They slapped it on t-shirts and the nickname and buzz has made its way to the NFL.

ICYMI

Join more than 70 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

Abanikanda popped at practice on Tuesday, July 25. Could his rise up the depth chart quell the desire to bring Cook to New York?

