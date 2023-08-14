Boy Green Daily: Does Dalvin Cook Put the Jets Over the Top?

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we react to the New York Jets signing free agent running back Dalvin Cook and breakdown what it means for their title hopes in 2023. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be John Saponaro of “The Goddamn Jets Podcast.” We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Details on Cook’s new deal with the Jets.

Jets could make a run at offensive tackle Jason Peters.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shares additional insight into Cook-Jets pairing.

Social Post of the Day

The official Jets account shared a photo of head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas embracing each other with no caption listed. This was shared minutes after the news broke that Cook was signing with the Jets.

ICYMI

Join more than 94 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

The Jets have added Cook, but does that put the team over the top as a true championship contender?

Does the addition of Dalvin Cook put the #Jets over the top as a TRUE #SuperBowl contender?#TakeFlight @GoddamnJetsPod @JohnSaponaro Boy Green Daily poll of the day — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 15, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!