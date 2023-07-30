Boy Green Daily: Dalvin Cook Visiting Jets, Predicted to Sign Deal

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we discuss free agent running back Dalvin Cook’s scheduled visit with the New York Jets. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be YOU the fans. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Jets, Bucs proposed trade would deliver Aaron Rodgers a new toy in Mike Evans.

Cool behind-the-scenes story on the Jets’ practice DJ.

Tony Adams is rising up the ranks with New York.

Social Post of the Day

Longtime former NFL player Tony Richardson told Dee Loves Sports, “I think no one knows but Dalvin Cook will be signing with the Jets. I got a little inside information so he will be a Jet for sure.”

Join more than 77 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Do you think Cook signs a deal with the Jets and never leaves the building? Or do you think he leaves and weighs all of his options?

ALRIGHT, #JETS FANS IT IS DALVIN COOK VISIT DAY! Do you think Dalvin Cook chooses not to leave the building & signs a deal today in New York? OR does he go back home & evaluate his options?#TakeFlight #NFL @HeavyOnSports — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 30, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!