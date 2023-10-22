Jets Are Shopping 4-Time Pro Bowler Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline: Report

The Dalvin Cook era with the New York Jets might be coming to an end.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed that the talented running back has been made available ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Gang Green has been slowly phasing him out of the offense over the last couple of weeks and Russini mentioned his decreasing role as the primary reason for him being placed on the block.

The Jets-Cook Pairing Has Proven to Be a Failed Experiment

The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal for $7 million to join the Jets roster this offseason.

Cook was expected to handle the bulk of the load early in the year as Breece Hall continued to recover from his torn ACL.

Through the first six games of the season, the former Florida State product has toted the rock 39 times. That is second most on the team behind Hall who has 66 rushing attempts on the year.

It’s been a tale of two very different results so far this season.

Hall has been explosive with his touches averaging 6.5 yards per carry which is third best in the league at his position (minimum 29 attempts).

On the other side of the coin, Cook has been incredibly inefficient and ineffective. He has averaged 2.8 yards per clip this year which is tied for the lowest total in the league at his position (minimum 29 attempts).

That kind of production, or lack thereof, will make it difficult to move Cook. A struggling running back with a pricey contract isn’t a recipe to find multiple trade suitors. Especially in this economy of running back value.

Time for the Jets to Start a Youth Movement in the Backfield

Credit the Jets for realizing its mistake with Cook and trying to correct it.

Cook carried the ball only three times against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, his lowest touch rate of the season.

With Cook being minimized, someone else will have to step up to the plate. Michael Carter has had the most touches at running back not named Hall or Cook with six carries.

The Jets invested the No. 143 overall pick in the fifth round on running back Israel Abanikanda in April’s draft. A talented speedster out of Pittsburgh that brings some home-run hitting ability to the table.

However, he has been a healthy scratch through the first half of the season. It might be time to break the glass and see what the kind can bring to the table.

Cook is being phased out, Hall can’t get all the carries, and Izzy could add some splash to the offense.

The Jets are seeking a change of pace back and they desperately need a spark. That is exactly what Izzy can bring to the table. In college he averaged 5.6 yards per carry and 9.3 yards per reception. Anytime he touches the football there is a chance it can go to the house. That kind of production would be a welcomed addition to the offense.

Ultimately what do the Jets have to lose? If he struggles you can put him back on the bench and if he succeeds you can continue to work him into the lineup.