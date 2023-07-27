Jets Set to Host 4-Time Pro Bowler for Official Visit: Report

The New York Jets and free agent running back Dalvin Cook have taken the next step in their relationship.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on Twitter that Cook “is flying today to New York for a visit with the Jets this weekend.”

Cook, who averages 107 yards per game in his career, knows Aaron Rodgers from years of NFC North battles. Now they could team up to try to win a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/lZtVyZaeMb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2023

Cook and his agency have been talking about a potential visit with the Jets for over a week, per source.

The former Vikings running back was released on June 9 in a cost-cutting move. This is Cook’s first official visit since becoming a free agent.

Jets and Cook Have ‘Mutual Interest’ in Free Agency

Rich Cimini of ESPN confirmed that the Jets and Cook have “mutual interest” in one another on “The Flight Deck Podcast” posted on July 18.

The 27-year-old who will turn 28 before the start of the 2023 season has openly flirted with the possibility of signing in New York on social media.

Zac Hiller, Cook’s agent, told me there is no specific timeline for when they’d like to get a deal done and would be willing to wait for the right opportunity on “The Boy Green Show” back on July 8.

However, Hiller seemed titillated by the idea of Cook linking up with Aaron Rodgers in New York.

“I think the Jets have a great thing going, I think they’re all in, they want to win a Super Bowl,” Hiller told me on my show. “I think they want to bring a Super Bowl to New York City. They brought in an incredible first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback. That guy [Rodgers] is a complete franchise city-changing player and that’s someone you absolutely want to play with at some point in your career.”

Earlier in the conversation, I asked Hiller what Cook was looking for in his next NFL destination.

“He is looking for a team that is right there. There are teams that you can clearly see are contenders and you can see teams that are just not even really going for it. Then there is what we call pretenders, which is like oh we’re just going to be good enough, we look good enough. So he’s [Cook] trying to figure out who are the real contenders that he can put over the top to win a Super Bowl. So that’s really what it comes down to.”

Hiller told me back on July 9 on “The Boy Green Show” that an in-person visit isn’t necessarily a prerequisite to land Cook, but that it could provide some valuable intel.

“I wouldn’t say that’s imperative [going on a visit before signing]. If he [Cook] goes on a visit, he just wants to get a better feel.”

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.