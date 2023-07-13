Jets Fan Favorite Shoots Down Hard Knocks Distraction Noise

The New York Jets were selected to be the team featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks on Wednesday, July 12.

Longtime NFL offensive lineman and former Jet, Damien Woody, immediately sounded off on Twitter for the people who said this could be a distraction for Gang Green in 2023.

“For anyone saying Hard Knocks is a ‘distraction’ for the #Jets organization is nonsense. The ppl at NFL Films do a wonderful job of just blending in behind the scenes…u trade for ARod this is what u get! Embrace it & have fun with it b/c we damn sure did back in 2010.”

For anyone saying Hard Knocks is a ‘distraction’ for the #Jets organization is nonsense. The ppl at NFL Films do a wonderful job of just blending in behind the scenes…u trade for ARod this is what u get! Embrace it & have fun with it b/c we damn sure did back in 2010 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) July 12, 2023

Woody Would Know Better Than Anyone About Jets-Hard Knocks Experience

Play

At the end of Woody’s Twitter response, he referenced that “we sure” had fun back in 2010.

The two-time Super Bowl champion was referencing his final NFL season back in 2010 when the Jets were last featured on Hard Knocks.

If a 12-year NFL veteran who was actually featured on the show doesn’t think Hard Knocks will be a distraction, maybe that should stop the noise.

A lot of folks over the last few months have suggested that Hard Knocks and the extra attention it brings could affect the Jets’ preparation for the upcoming season. Gang Green has been the rumored team to be selected for months.

Interestingly the Jets haven’t been back to the playoffs since they were last highlighted on the show. Even more interestingly, since the debut of the show back in 2001, no NFL team has had as much success as the Jets did during that season.

New York reached the AFC Championship game in 2011, which is the furthest a team has ever gotten after being featured on the critically acclaimed program.

Top Social Media Reactions to Jets on Hard Knocks

Rich Cimini of ESPN had some jokes saying the Jets suffered their “first training-camp injury — twisted arm.” The longtime Jets beat writer was having fun about Gang Green being forced to do the show.

Jets content creator Jake Asman predicted that the “biggest star” of Hard Knocks will be none other than tight end coach Ron Middleton.

The biggest star of Hard Knocks this summer is going to be #Jets TE coach Ron Middleton and I can’t freaking wait! cc: @cj_uzomah | @T_Conk1 | @Jeremy_Ruckert1pic.twitter.com/0JozMevOYL — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) July 12, 2023

I did an exclusive interview with Jets tight end Tyler Conklin this offseason and he predicted the same exact thing. Prepare yourself for a bevy of one-liners according to T-Conk.

Tyler Conklin (@T_Conk1) & I both agreed if #Jets get Hard Knocks, TE coach Ron Middleton will be a ‘superstar’ on camera + apparently Jeremy Ruckert (@Jeremy_Ruckert1) keeps a list in his notebook of all the coach Mid one-liners that he says all the time 🤣 #TakeFlight @nyjets pic.twitter.com/NSbGcHDjHC — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 29, 2023

Warren Sharp was not pleased to hear the news that the Jets are going to be featured on Hard Knocks in 2023. As a matter of fact, he complained that we as NFL fans are getting “force-fed the Jets [until] we explode.”

we’re getting force-fed the Jets till we explode pic.twitter.com/9nbJR0X6Jj — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 12, 2023

Naturally Sharp opened himself up to a lot of jokes and ridicule on social media. Twitter user, NYJ Matt, shared the upcoming NFL schedule of “One Jets Drive” on Monday, August 1, Hard Knocks Tuesday, August 2, and the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 4.

He then asked for “someone to check on @SharpFootball, he’s going to punch air.”

One Jets Drive Monday, August 1st

Hard Knocks Tuesday, August 2nd

Half of Fame Game Thursday, Augusta 4th Someone check on @SharpFootball, he’s going to punch air https://t.co/DxxomTMWxl — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) July 12, 2023

In addition to those events coming up sooner rather than later, the Jets will also be on the prime time stage a lot this season. To be specific it’ll be six prime-time games in total not including possible flexing during the season which could increase that number.