Retired QB Makes Stunning Claim About Jets Ahead of Jaguars Game

It’s so easy a caveman could do it.

That is the line of thinking that one ESPN analyst had this week when evaluating the playoff odds for the New York Jets.

On First Take, longtime NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky had a bold take on the current situation with the team:

“I honestly think that if I went and played for the Jets they’d be a playoff team and I can barely walk up and down the stairs. I don’t think it’s that hard and everyone is being so unrealistic about what is expected of Zach Wilson.”

After Orlovsky made this take, Stephen A Smith decided to troll him with one of the most infamous plays in NFL history.

“When you’re the quarterback you do have to stay inbounds in order to produce on the football field. I just wanted to point that out and now we can move on from that. You can’t win the game if you’re out of bounds on the sideline.”

The producers of First Take then showed Orlovsky running out of the back of the endzone when he was a member of the Detroit Lions resulting in a safety.

Dan Orlovsky’s Point Rings True for the Jets

While it is unclear if a 39-year-old Orlovsky or even a younger version of himself could lead this current Jets squad to the postseason, his point still holds weight.

“It’s not that hard” when looking at what the quarterback is being asked to do to win games and with that eventually get to the playoffs.

Longtime NFL guru Daniel Jeremiah talked about it back during the offseason. In this Mike LaFleur offense, there are so many easy throws that are designed that playing quarterback should be simple.

Hike the ball, go through your progressions, and throw it to the open guy. Wash, rinse, and repeat.

However, despite the simplicity of the offense and the layup throws that exist for one reason or another there have been struggles on a drive-to-drive basis.

If Zach Wilson can calm down and figure that out the Jets can accomplish everything they want to this season. If he can’t, the former BYU stud may never be good enough to be the franchise quarterback the team thought he could be.

