Darrelle Revis Calls out Jets Legend Joe Klecko in Wild Rant

Well, that was certainly unexpected.

New York Jets legend Joe Klecko made an appearance on “The Jake Asman Show” on Monday, June 26, and was asked about being enshrined with fellow longtime Jet, Darrelle Revis.

“Darrelle doesn’t say a whole lot but the first comment we had we were doing SiriusXM radio and he said it’s really cool that Joe and I, who are the two best defensive players ever to play for the Jets are coming in together,” Klecko told Jake Asman.

“I was very… I mean I didn’t know his mindset about us and he didn’t know much about me because it was so long ago. I mean I played when they didn’t have facemasks. It’s cool for him and I both [being inducted together], we’ve talked about it a little bit. A lot of people haven’t really mentioned that as far as the two best defensive players ever, to say that is a pretty good comment and it’s going to go a long way I hope.”

Joe Klecko told @JakeAsman that Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) doesn’t say a whole lot but he did say that Joe & I are the 2 best defensive players to ever play for the #Jets & we’re going in together to the @ProFootballHOF, ‘it’s cool’ + ‘a pretty good comment’ 🎥 @JakeAsmanShow pic.twitter.com/gebJ5GBkzD — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 26, 2023

Revis responded on Twitter to provide some insight into that conversation with Klecko back at the Super Bowl in February.

“I don’t speak to people I don’t know very well. and we did not speak based on you saying you were jealous of my success @ the Super Bowl. my mindset is clearly I’m @ the top of that list as the best ever but as a gentlemen I decided to say something cool for a headline.”

i don’t speak to people i don’t know very well. and we did not speak based on you saying you were jealous of my success @ the Super Bowl. my mindset is clearly I’m @ the top of that list as the best ever but as a gentlemen i decided to say something cool for a headline. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) June 26, 2023

A Twitter user then responded to Revis saying, “then don’t walk it back on Twitter.”

Then don’t walk it back on Twitter — khris_Jets1995 (@NYJ2018) June 26, 2023

Revis then emphatically responded to the fan on Twitter:

“I ain’t walking sh*t back I said what I said. It’s true what I said but also true that I’m the best defensive player in Jets history period. I don’t even know why this is even a conversation.”

I ain’t walking sh*t back I said what I said. It’s true what i said but also true that I’m the best defensive player in Jets history period. I don’t even know why this is even a conversation. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) June 26, 2023

Jets Fans Were Left Feeling Confused After Odd Revis-Klecko Beef

Play

Klecko when responding to Asman’s question on the show seemed on the verge of tears that Revis would consider him in the same class and was honored by the comments.

However, Revis took it in a very different direction.

One fan responded that he was “very confused what the beeef is here. Klecko waited like 30 years for this and had nothing but great things to say. Why the disrespect??”

Very confused what the beeef is here. Klecko waited like 30 years for this and had nothing but great things to say. Why the disrespect?? — Pattyloco (@PatLog8) June 26, 2023

Another user tried to clarify the situation to Revis saying, “I don’t think Joe meant any disrespect. He was saying it was cool of you to give him his props given you’re both the best defensive players from your respective eras. We don’t need two legendary Jets beefing as they both deservedly make their way into the Hall.”

I don’t think Joe meant any disrespect. He was saying it was cool of you to give him his props given you’re both the best defensive players from your respective eras. We don’t need two legendary Jets beefing as they both deservedly make their way into the Hall — Soda (@swrz101) June 26, 2023

“Rev why you trying to find a slight where there isn’t one,” Jets Memes replied.

Rev why you trying to find a slight where there isn't one? — Jets Memes (@MemesJets) June 26, 2023

Another Twitter user said, “did Revis completely miss the compliment he was getting?”

Did revis completely miss the compliment he was getting? — Michael (@MikeyO516) June 27, 2023

Jets Are Taking Over Canton for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

On Saturday, August 5 a pair of Jets will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Revis a first-ballot Hall of Famer is one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history. He was always considered a slam dunk candidate to achieve his football immortality after he retired.

The path wasn’t as easy for Klecko. He didn’t make it into Canton until his No. 30 year of eligibility. A forgotten member of the New York Sack Exchange who was routinely passed over during his 25-year window as a modern candidate.

Klecko was able to finally get over the hump thanks to the senior committee. The list started with over 127 names and was methodically boiled down to three finalists who ultimately made the cut.

Not only will the Jets have multiple enshrinees inducted this year but they will also be featured in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, August 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

Klecko told Revis that Canton is going to be “New York West” as they take it over that weekend via “The Jake Asman Show.”

This should be a joyous occasion for both players, the Jets fan base, and the organization. However, this odd beef between the two Jets legends weeks before they’re set to be immortalized has put a dark cloud over the festivities.