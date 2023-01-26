Ex-Jets First-Rounder Wants to Rejoin Team: ‘I’m Still Staying Ready’

A former New York Jets’ top draft pick is seeking a family reunion in 2023.

Veteran NFL linebacker Darron Lee wrote an open letter to Gang Green seeking a return:

“Dear Gang Green if you can’t find CJ [Mosley] a partner? I’m still staying ready! Lot of miles left in these legs.”

Dear #GangGreen if you can't find CJ a partner? I'm still staying ready! 🤷🏾‍♂️ Lot of miles left in these legs! — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) January 25, 2023

Darron Lee’s Interesting History in the Pros With the Jets

Lee was originally taken with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft.

The former Ohio State product was supposed to be a modern-day linebacker with elite speed and playmaking ability.

However, the vision never came to fruition in New York.

Lee only lasted three seasons with the Jets. He appeared in 40 games and ended up making 36 starts during that span.

Gang Green fired general manager Mike Maccagnan back in May of 2019. A few days later then head coach Adam Gase decided to take matters into his own hands by trading Lee to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round draft choice.

For a few weeks, the Jets didn’t have a general manager after they fired Maccagnan and were going through the process of hiring Joe Douglas.

Lee ended up winning a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in his lone season with the Chiefs in 2019 but mostly served as a backup and special teams player.

An Unlikely Darron Lee Return Could Make Sense for the Jets

While things haven’t gone as swimmingly for Lee over the last handful of years, perhaps a return to New York could be the perfect solution.

Two of the Jets’ three starting linebackers are set to be free agents in 2023: Kwon Alexander and Quincy Williams.

Lee exchanged social media messages with Jets fans on Thursday, January 25 discussing his potential comeback.

Haven't lost a step and if anything? Gained a few 👀 https://t.co/LEe4JcjJ7P — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) January 25, 2023

When Lee was coming out of the draft he ran a 4.47 at the NFL Combine and he explained to a fan that he hasn’t lost a step and said “if anything” he might have gained a few.

Lee is still only 28 years of age.

I am better now than I was then when I was a shitbag. Ya boy had to fail to figure it out. Don't mind age either. I'm…..different in that aspect 😂😂 https://t.co/BIbdmYPGgy — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) January 25, 2023

One of the problems Lee had during his time with the Jets was injuries. The former Ohio State product missed eight games over three seasons. Lee says he is better now than when I was a “s***bag.”

Lee admitted part of that process was failing and figuring it out at the NFL level.

I'd play for free. That's how serious I am 😋 https://t.co/T2QJHdQS1W — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) January 25, 2023

When Lee said he wanted to come back to the Jets a fan responded, “for the right price.”

The former Ohio State product quote tweeted that fan saying, “I’d play for free, that’s how serious I am.”

Well I did suck at a time, but not like you guys have figured it out since 😅 No offense. Atleast I still care 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Ml7pfgzTmw — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) January 25, 2023

During his friendly and hilarious back-and-forth with fans, he admitted that he did “suck at [the] time” but also took a shot at the Jets saying “not like you guys have figured it out since.”

I'll be waiting. Love their game. Especially Big Kwon https://t.co/dgc6nfg20Y — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) January 26, 2023

A fan then suggested that Lee could be an option midseason for the team to which Lee responded, “I’ll be waiting.”

Alexander and Williams are coming off impressive seasons for the Jets and could cost a pretty penny. If that is the case the Jets may have to get creative exploring all options at the linebacker position.