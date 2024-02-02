Jets Pressed to Trade for $140 Million WR to ‘Truly’ Become Title Contenders

The New York Jets haven’t made the playoffs in over 13 years, but there is a way they can accelerate their process.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report proposed several trade ideas that could “reshape the league in 2024.” One of those moves included the green and white going all in on a trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

“It could pave the way for the Jets—who already have a stellar defense—to truly contend for the Super Bowl with a healthy [Aaron] Rodgers in 2024,” Gagnon explained.

Adams is under contract with the Raiders for three more seasons on his $140 million deal.

Jets Are Ready to Push Its Chips Into the Middle of the Table

In an article posted on Sunday, January 21, Rich Cimini of ESPN said, “The Jets are hoping to make a significant addition at receiver through trade, free agency, or the draft [this offseason].”

Cimini listed Adams as a player on Rodgers’ 2024 watch list. However for the Jets to pull off this blockbuster deal it would require, “significant compensation.” Despite that exorbitant price tag, the Jets are “prepared to pursue him” again this offseason, according to Cimini.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets tried to pull off a deal with the Raiders ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline for Adams.

“Trading for Adams was a move the Jets had debated, discussed, and planned for throughout the summer,” Schefter explained.

Adams, 31, is a win-now player who has a long history with Rodgers. He is one of the most accomplished wide receivers in the NFL.

Adams was named a Pro Bowler in six straight campaigns from 2017 through 2022. From 2020 through 2022 Adams earned three first-team All-Pro honors. In five of his last six seasons, he has put up at least 100+ receptions. Adams has averaged 11.5 touchdown receptions over the last six years.

All of that is just a fancy way of saying Adams is a true alpha wide receiver. He has a pre-existing relationship with Rodgers and can help Garrett Wilson reach new heights.

Adams Continues to Flirt With Potential Rodgers Reunion

It’s unclear how the new Raiders regime change affects the possibility of Adams being moved this offseason.

However, Adams continues to make flirtatious comments about his old quarterback. During an appearance on “Two G’s in a Pod”, Adams was asked if he could catch passes from any quarterback in the league regardless of circumstance who would it be?

Adams without hesitation said, “Aaron Rodgers.”

.@AmberTheoharis asked #Raiders WR Davante Adams a hypothetical question, if he could catch passes from any QB in the league regardless of circumstance who would it be… @89JonesNTAF jumped in before he could answer, ‘& you can’t choose 12. 12 [Aaron Rodgers] is off the table.’… pic.twitter.com/Br73OIexJf — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 24, 2024

In the middle of the 2023 season, Adams admitted to Rich Eisen that, “we both obviously miss each other a lot” when asked about Rodgers.

After hearing #Raiders WR Davante Adams speak w/ @richeisen I feel more confident than ever that he will eventually reunite with Aaron Rodgers on the #Jets. ‘I think our friendship has gotten stronger’ + ‘we both obviously miss each other a lot’ 👀 An offseason trade in 2024… pic.twitter.com/Sv3s4W9FrY — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 28, 2023

Back on January 9, Garrett Wilson liked a post on X previously Twitter that said he and Adams could be the “best WR duo in the NFL next season.”

You wanna know who is a fan of Davante Adams & Garrett Wilson being on the #Jets in 2024? GARRETT WILSON! He liked my tweet/post saying those two could be the BEST WR duo in the #NFL next season! LET'S SPEAK THIS INTO EXISTENCE BABY!#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Kdiklnda87 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 9, 2024

Wilson changed his jersey number from No. 17 to No. 5 this offseason. The former Ohio State product wanted to reclaim his old college number. That left No. 17 vacant, which Adams has made famous from his time in the NFL and at Fresno State.