Jets Worked on a Davante Adams-Raiders Trade for Months: Report

The 2023 NFL trade deadline wasn’t the first time the New York Jets thought about trading for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

According to a new report from ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Saturday, November 4 it was a move, “The Jets had debated, discussed and planned for throughout the summer, sources told ESPN, as New York was waiting for the right moment to reach out to Las Vegas to land the three-time All-Pro.”

Then head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler “rejected” the Jets’ advances at the deadline. One source told Schefter that it would have been interesting to see what would have happened if Raiders owner Mark Davis fired those two prior to the trade deadline instead of after it.

Adams to the Jets in 2024 Almost Feels Inevitable

The Jets thought about trading for Adams for months to reunite him with his old Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers.

During a pre-NFL trade deadline appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, Rodgers said that we could see “a couple of big surprises” before the day is over.

Schefter said that indicated that Rodgers knew about the Jets plan to attempt to trade for Adams.

If the Jets attempted a mid-season trade, something they planned for months, I’d imagine they will try again during the 2024 offseason.

At that point in time the Raiders will have a new regime in place and Rodgers will be more recovered from his Achilles surgery. The Jets would also have the benefit of clarity on its present and future draft choices to potentially move in a deal for Adams next offseason.

An Adams Trade Would Be Worth It for the Jets

It’s hard to gauge the value of a potential Raiders-Jets trade for Adams.

When Adams was originally acquired by Las Vegas from the Packers, it cost them a 2022 first rounder and a 2022 second rounder.

At that point in time, Adams was 30 years of age. If he were to be traded during the 2024 offseason, he would be 31 years of age and would turn 32 during that upcoming season.

Despite the natural aging process and father time being undefeated and all, Adams has aged like a fine wine.

In his last three seasons Adams has totaled 338 receptions for 4,443 receiving yards and has hauled in 43 touchdowns.

This season Adams is on pace for 100 catches for 1,145 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Adams has continued to be productive which means his value could be near the same or slightly lower than what he originally was traded for.

It almost seems inevitable that #Raiders WR Davante Adams will land on the #Jets during the 2024 offseason & reunite with QB Aaron Rodgers. When that happens it's going to have huge ripple effects: helping Garrett Wilson get better, working 1-on-1 against Sauce in practice [iron… pic.twitter.com/uH0god524Y — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 5, 2023

Adams would be among the most prolific wide receivers the organization has ever had. He would have an impact on Garrett Wilson and his development into a star. The constant battles with the Jets’ defense would have an iron sharpens iron like benefit.

On top of all of that, there is already a developed chemistry between Adams and Rodgers from all of their time spent together as teammates with the Packers. That would make it as smooth of a transition for a traded piece that you could have.