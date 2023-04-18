$92 Million Star ‘Would Love’ to Be Included in Jets-Aaron Rodgers Trade

Aaron Rodgers might not be coming alone if he is traded to the New York Jets this offseason.

Green Bay Packers reporter Rob Demovsky joined The Rich Eisen Show and was asked if David Bakhtiari will be part of any draft day deal.

“I wouldn’t think so,” Demovsky responded on the Monday, April 17 episode. “But I’d be willing to bet that David Bakhtiari would love to be part of that deal.”

The 31-year-old offensive tackle still has two years left on his $92 million contract.

David Bakhtiari Being Involved in Jets-Packers Trade for Aaron Rodgers Makes Sense

The most popular position that has been linked to the Jets with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round by mock drafters has been offensive tackle.

So it would make sense if the Packers decided to throw their two-time first-team All-Pro stud into the blockbuster Rodgers move on draft night.

Bakhtiari just completed his No. 10 NFL season in 2022 all of those being with the Packers. Throughout his career, the former Colorado product had been incredibly durable but over the last three years, he has run into some injury issues.

Bakhtiari has missed 36 games over the last three seasons. He tore his ACL at the end of 2020 and had complications from it throughout 2021.

The Jets appear to be going all in to chase this championship window however long that’ll last. On the other side of the coin, it seems like Green Bay is going in a different direction entirely.

“The Packers are rebuilding whether you think so or not. Could they be good? I don’t know,” Bakhtiari explained the shifting of the tide on Bussin’ With The Boys Podcast. “Could they be bad? Probably if you were betting more people are going to think they’re going to be bad than good.”

Bakhtiari candidly doesn’t think Green Bay will be good and he’s closer to the end of his career than the beginning. It makes sense that he’d want a chance at a ring before he hangs up the cleats.

Jets Could Acquire a Premium Asset for Aaron Rodgers

During the Bussin’ With The Boys interview posted on Tuesday, April 11, Bakhtiari called Rodgers “his boy” and confirmed that they are incredibly close.

He also strongly believes that Rodgers to the Jets is a mere formality.

“He’s a Jet now, so it’s the [New York] Jets’ problem. No [he’s not officially a Jet] but he’s going to be. What else is going to happen?”

Why does he believe in that so strongly?

Bakhtiari confirmed that the Packers “have given the keys” to quarterback Jordan Love and they already “said that” to the team.

The Jets have a lot of bodies at offensive tackle, but no one on the roster is the perfect combination of proven and still in their prime.

Duane Brown is a decorated player but he’s going to be 38 by the start of the 2023 season. Mekhi Becton is young but hasn’t been able to stay on the field.

Bakhtiari is proven (three-time Pro Bowler) and is still only 31 years of age. When he’s on the field he has been a dominant player.

According to the Pro Football Focus grades he is still playing at an elite level:

79.8 overall

87.8 pass block

68.5 run block

If the Jets were able to acquire him they could plug him in to protect Rodgers’ blindside and the remaining options on the roster could become depth.