‘I’m Not Gonna Lie’: Jets WR Corey Davis Bothered After Being Spurned by Titans

This was a game that was clearly circled in permanent marker back in May when the NFL released the 2021 schedule.

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis simply called it “just another week” during his open availability with the media as the team prepares for its’ Week 4 matchup vs the Tennessee Titans.

Clearly, it is anything but.

The former Western Michigan star was once considered the promised prince when he was taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

He spent the next four seasons with the Titans and became a free agent this past March.

Davis may have called this “just another week”, but he wasn’t able to hide his emotions when asked about how things transpired this offseason.

The Titans decided to decline his fifth-year option ahead of the 2020 season making him a free agent this past spring.

Davis ended up having a career year by nearly every metric receptions (65), yards (984), touchdowns (five), and average yards per catch (15.1).

Despite those numbers, Tennessee made zero effort to retain him this offseason and when asked if it bothered him, Davis was brutally honest:

“A little bit, I’m not going to lie to you, but God never makes mistakes and I’m extremely happy to be here.”

.@Connor_J_Hughes asked #Jets WR Corey Davis (@TheCDavis84) if the #Titans made an effort to retain him he responded, ‘no sir.’ When asked if it bothered him he said, ‘a little bit I’m not going to lie.’ 👀👀👀 #TENvsNYJ #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/aiiGYnUYyH — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 29, 2021

Did someone say juicy Davis revenge game?

What’s at Stake?





Davis wants to prove the Titans made a mistake. He wants to live up to his own words that he is indeed a No. 1 wide receiver.

Although more importantly than any of that, Jets fans have set the bar much lower for Davis in this game, they are just hoping he can catch the football.

After a stellar debut vs the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 where he secured five receptions for 97 yards and a pair of scores, things have fallen off considerably:

He has seven receptions for 49 yards over the last two weeks.

Although even worse than the lack of production is the uncharacteristic drops that have plagued this Jets offense.

Here’s a wow stat from Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor, last season Davis had four drops total in 14 games. Through just three games this season he already has five drops.

This is a contest that the Jets could win, they’re winless to this point, but the Titans are hurting. They’re dealing with a variety of issues that could prevent many of their stars from suiting up in this one.

It’s up to Davis to be the No. 1 wide receiver the Jets paid him to be.

In Tennessee, he was the Robin to AJ Brown’s Batman. That role had a lot of benefits, like playing against the opposing defense’s second-best corner.

With the Jets, he is the top dog in the receiving corps. While he may not be a true No. 1 wide receiver in terms of the top NFL rankings, he is the top wideout for the green and white.

