Robert Saleh Finally Break Silence on DeAndre Hopkins-Jets Rumors

It sounds like the New York Jets are out of the running for free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Head coach Robert Saleh was asked whether his team intends on pursuing the suddenly available veteran pass catcher during his media availability on Wednesday, May 31.

“Nah, we love our current group. There was some stuff with Odell [Beckham Jr], but other than that, we love our group.”

It doesn’t sound like the #Jets will be pursuing free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins. @Connor_J_Hughes asked HC Robert Saleh about D-Hop’s sudden availability & whether the team would be interested, ‘nah, we love our current group’ 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/dFLYm9wRvO — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 31, 2023

Jets Still Among Betting Favorites to Land DeAndre Hopkins

Publically Saleh just smashed the possibility of pursuing D-Hop in free agency.

Despite that, the folks over at Bookies.com released updated team odds and the Jets are the second betting favorite to land the five-time Pro Bowler.

Adam Thompson, an oddsmaker for bookies.com, revealed the top potential landing spots for Hopkins:

Dallas Cowboys +350

New York Jets +500

Kansas City Chiefs +500

Carolina Panthers +750

Detroit Lions +1000

Buffalo Bills +1000

The 30-year-old wideout will turn 31 before the start of the 2023 season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, this free agency process is expected to take a while for Hopkins. He will take his time to find the best landing spot for 2023 and potentially beyond.

Odell Beckham Jr, DeAndre Hopkins Jets Situation Is Confusing

The Jets aggressively pursued veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr earlier this offseason.

After OBJ received a record-breaking contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens, the veteran wideout reached out to the Jets to see if they would match it, per Connor Hughes of SNY.

“Odell, he wanted to play here,” Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner told Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated. “It was to the point where he was picking his jersey. He was telling me, like, ‘Hey, ask so-and-so if I can get the jersey [number I want].’ He was going to wear number 7.”