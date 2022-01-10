Reactions Pour in After Death of Jets Legend, NFL Hall of Famer

New York Jets fans collectively mourned after finding out the news on Monday, January 10 that NFL legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86.

The news was first shared by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After the news was sent out on social media, Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter shared a few words calling him a “resilient man” and someone that could always be counted on both on and off the field.

The Hall of Fame main website shared a piece of Maynard’s Hall of Fame enshrinement speech that seemed to encapsulate him as a player and as a man:

“I came to play, and I came to stay. Football was a game; Country Don was my name. I made a mark, and I became a star, with a lot of help from near and far. There are good ones and great ones, I played with and against. Thank you, good Lord, for that wonderful chance. As I played my part many times even late after dark, I don’t have to look back as I played it with my heart. The direction from where I came, resulted in a whole lot of fame. I played the best and I believe I passed the test. I am glad this is over; I need some rest.”

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Remembering One of the Best to Ever Do It

We reflect on the career of Hall of Famer Don Maynard. He was a resilient man on and off the field – and someone that his teammates could always count on.#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/TEpOVD1NAZ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 10, 2022

An outpouring from former players, teammates, coaches, and fans has taken over Twitter with heartwarming stories. Here are some of the top reactions:

Sadden by the news of the passing of Hall of Famer Don Maynard #13, no one played WR position better! Grew up in NJ a Jet and Giant fan when Don Maynard teamed up with #12 Broadway Joe Namath to win SBIII. RIP #13 Don Maynard, your Legacy will live on forever.

DP88HOF’21 Hut Hut! — Drew Pearson (@88DrewPearson) January 10, 2022

Long-time former Dallas Cowboys wideout Drew Pearson said “no one played the WR position better” and said he grew up a Jets fan watching him make big plays.

GM Joe Douglas opens his media availability by sharing condolences to the family of Don Maynard. pic.twitter.com/aJ2prE68NK — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 10, 2022

On Monday the Jets brass of Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh was scheduled to meet with the media for their end of the season address and kicked off the presser with some kind words for the Jets legend.

Don Maynard, the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame wide receiver who helped the Jets win Super Bowl III, died Monday, the Hall announced. He was 86. pic.twitter.com/Ay3ajiQb3m — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

The Jets don’t win the Super Bowl without Maynard’s services, plain and simple. Jets fans still cling to this moment as the pinnacle of the franchise’s history and for good reason.

Interviewed Maynard many times. My favorite was for a story on Jets' SB III rings. Don said he kept his ring in safe place — his refrigerator at home in Texas: “If the house caught on fire or something, ain’t nothing in the refrigerator will get burned." A true classic. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 10, 2022

Really cool insider story from Rich Cimini of ESPN who recalled a Super Bowl III column where he asked Don where he kept his championship ring? Maynard said in his refrigerator at home in Texas, “if the house caught on fire or something, ain’t nothing in the fridge getting burned.” An absolute classic.

The @ProFootballHOF announced that former #Jets WR Don Maynard has died at 86. One of the greatest players in Jets franchise history. He’s in the Ring of Honor & his No. 13 is retired by the team. “Country Don” had 633 career catches for 11,834 yards. Story upcoming @AP_NFL — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) January 10, 2022

Sticking on the Jets beat, Waz shares some of his accolades including but not limited to: jersey retirement (No. 13 is hanging in the rafters), a member of the Ring of Honor, and quite frankly one of the best players in team history.

A History Lesson for Our Younger Audience





Play



Mock Draft Monday: NFL Draft Analyst Ryan Roberts fixes the New York Jets Boy Green kicked off a new Mock Draft Monday series where he talks with a different NFL Draft analyst every week to talk the latest nuggets and storylines around the New York Jets! This week he spoke with Ryan Roberts of Rise N Draft dot com! 2022-01-10T21:34:48Z

For our younger viewers and listeners, you likely missed Maynard’s playing career and impact on the franchise. It is time for a quick history lesson and now is a better time than any.

Maynard played 15 years in the pros from 1958 through 1973 and suited up for three teams: New York Giants, New York Titans/Jets, and his final season with the St. Louis Cardinals.

During that span, he caught 633 passes for 11,834 receiving yards and 88 touchdowns.

He was a former track star and played both sides of the ball in college for Texas Western with 10 interceptions and nine touchdowns on offense.

After a surprising release from the Giants after his first year in the league, he jumped over to the Canadian Football League for a year as he pondered his future. Ultimately the Jets took a chance on him and Maynard a chance on them being a new league and all (AFL). The rest as they say is history.

At the time of his retirement, he was the all-time leader in receptions, yards, and was second in league history in touchdowns.

He was the first 10,000-yard receiver in league history and still holds numerous records with the Jets half a century later.

Maynard left this world too soon and his legacy will live on forever.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Proposed Trade Has Jets Landing All-Pro WR for Epic Bargain