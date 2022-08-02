Proposed Jets Trade Sends Pass Catcher to Cowboys Amid Significant Injury

Things happen every day in life that causes ripple effects that can be felt around the world.

On Monday, August 1 the Dallas Cowboys suffered a key injury on the offensive side of the ball. A promising receiver, James Washington, got hurt during training camp and according to Michael Gehlken was unable to put weight on his right leg after the play.

Cowboys WR James Washington is injured, not putting weight on right leg after play. pic.twitter.com/KN7kUXi12y — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

This offseason the Cowboys traded away star receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a half-eaten bag of Doritos. With the Washington injury, the depth chart is now looking incredibly shaky.

This is where the New York Jets could come calling and provide a deal that Dallas can’t refuse.

Desperate Times Call for Desperate Measures

Washington had to be carted off the practice field and medical tests later in the day confirmed he suffered a “fractured right foot” and will be forced to miss between 6 and 10 weeks of action.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Washington will “undergo surgery” on Tuesday.

The Cowboys will be without WR James Washington for 6-10 weeks because of a fractured right foot suffered Monday, according to multiple sources. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday in Dallas. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 1, 2022

Owner Jerry Jones told local reporters after the injury that he is “concerned” and now they’ll have to look for a replacement.

This has perfectly set up a supply versus demand conversation in New York.

On the latest edition of the Badlands feed, analyst Joe Caporoso reiterated his prediction that wide receiver Denzel Mims will be traded before the start of the 2022 season.

The Cowboys need a wide receiver and the Jets have one that is available. Seems to be a perfect partnership if I’ve ever seen one.

Dallas is feeling a little desperate after this injury and could surrender a 2023 fourth-round draft choice to secure Mims’ services.

It would be a near carbon copy trade that general manager Joe Douglas pulled off in 2021 when he attached a sixth-rounder and Chris Herndon to net a fourth-rounder from the Minnesota Vikings.

In that specific scenario, Douglas capitalized on a team acting in desperation after a surprising injury. For the Jets to maximize Mims value he either has to be going off in camp or a team suffers a key injury at the wide receiver spot.

Wash Your Hands

It has been a hit and mostly misses training camp so far for Mims. The talent is undeniable but he is buried on the depth chart and he doesn’t have a clear path to playing time.

With a team like the Cowboys, he would have a much better opportunity to play and showcase his talents.

#Jets OC Mike LaFleur says WR Denzel Mims (@Zel5Zelly) ‘is in the best shape that I & his teammates have ever seen him’ + says he went to work this offseason & ‘got his body right’ + adds he’s more confident in the offense & speaks up in meetings: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/9R6TqGdOMZ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 14, 2022

Dak Prescott is a former Rookie of the Year, two-time Pro Bowler, and has become one of the best quarterbacks in football.

Mims with his 6-foot-3, 207-pound body with 4.38 speed could perfectly complement Prescott’s rocket arm to form a lethal combo in Big D.

On the Jets side of things, by trading him you’d pick up an asset for a player that hasn’t jived with your current regime. Plus that would open up a roster spot for one of the many talented receivers that have been making plays in camp:

