Denzel Mims Takes a Few Shots at Jets After Lions Trade

Denzel Mims is no longer a part of the New York Jets organization but he still had a few things to get off his chest during media availability.

The former Baylor product was traded to the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, July 19 and he had his first chance to speak with the media this week about the transition.

When asked about the first impressions of his new team, Mims quickly said, “I love Detroit, I love the coaches, I love the current players, and the vibes here are a lot better.”

“Oh s*** yeah, s*** yeah, for sure, you damn right I’ve got a chip on my shoulder,” Mims told the media. “It’s time for me to show it though. I’m ready to show it.”

Mims on what was the reason he didn’t show it with the Jets, “You’ll have to probably talk to them with that. I kind of got no control in that. I did everything I could there.”

#Lions WR Denzel Mims seemingly took a few shots at the #Jets during his media availability: – "Vibes here are a lot better"

– "The chip is real big [on my shoulder], I finally get to go out here & show what I can do & play every position I want to play & get to do everything I… pic.twitter.com/w8hhFTVqzk — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 25, 2023

“The chip is real big, I finally get to go out here and show what I can do and play every position I want to play and get to do everything I want to do, not just some stuff.”

Mims Has Immediately Flipped the Script From His Old Jets Days

Things didn’t work out with Mims and the Jets for a variety of reasons, but one of the big ones was Mims’ understanding, or lack thereof of the playbook.

“When you are not one of the main three [starting wide receivers], you’ve got to know all three spots and you have to know them at a high level,” Saleh explained the lack of Mims usage at the beginning of the 2021 season.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh was asked about the lack of usage for WR Denzel Mims & he seemingly indicated that Mims doesn’t know ‘all 3 spots & you have to know them at a high level.’ At end of game players were tired so he got a chance: #TakeFlight #NEvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/J3UqsTDbCs — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 13, 2021

Apparently, Mims is having none of those problems in Detroit.

Late on Wednesday, July 19, the Jets agreed to trade Mims to the Lions. Despite being there only five full days the talented wideout said he already has things figured out.

“I already kind of have the system down, I’ve been getting in early and staying late. I pretty much have the playbook down already,” Mims said.

Already having that under his belt should aid Mims in his quest to make the Lions’ 53-man roster. If he does the trade between New York and Detroit will be fulfilled.

It was a conditional late-round pick swap in 2025. If Mims makes the team, the Jets will get a 2025 sixth-rounder and the Lions will receive a 2025 seventh-rounder.

However, if he fails to make the roster the trade will be null-and-void and no pick swap will take place.

Tight Wide Receiver Race at the Bottom of the Jets Depth Chart

This was a result that is best for both parties. Mims gets a fresh start in a new location. The Jets get to move on and look at some other wideouts on the roster.

So far the youngsters are fully taking advantage of the new opportunities at Jets training camp so far.

During practice on Sunday, undrafted free agent Jason Brownlee made a SportsCenter top-10-level catch.

Throughout the process, he has continued to impress both in front of the camera and behind them. Aaron Rodgers highlighted the young man back in June.

“There have been some young guys that have been really impressive. You always got to temper expectations because no pads on, there’s no contact. I would say [No.] 16 and [No.] 82 really had nice camps as rookies,” Rodgers said.

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) highlighted a pair of young WRs Jason Brownlee (@Slideweezy) & Irvin Charles (@SwirvingtonTon) as players that have stood out at OTAs 👀 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Gj1OUFwlKH — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 9, 2023

If the Jets wouldn’t have traded Mims when they did, who knows if Brownlee would have gotten that rep in camp when he made the viral catch?