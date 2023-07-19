Jets Are Parting Ways With Ex-Highly Touted Draft Pick: Report

The New York Jets are cutting ties with a once highly thought-of draft selection.

Brian Costello of the New York Post shared on Twitter that Gang Green plans on “releasing” wide receiver Denzel Mims “if they can’t find a trade partner first.”

The Jets plan on releasing WR Denzel Mims if they can’t find a trade partner first, according to sources. Mims, a 2020 second-round pick, will get a fresh start somewhere else. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19 was report day for the Jets, but Costello said the team “excused him” from having to show up because he was being “waived.”

Multiple teams are “interested” in claiming him according to Costello, so there is a distinct possibility that someone could execute a “last-minute trade” to guarantee they land him as opposed to holding out hope waiting for the results of the waiver wire system.

The Jets informed Mims he was being waived and excused him from reporting for camp. Teams are interested in claiming Mims so it is possible someone could make a last-minute trade for him to guarantee they get him. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) July 19, 2023

If Mims got released on Wednesday he would be eligible to be claimed on Thursday, July 20, per Costello.

Mims Ends up Being a Failed Jets Draft Pick

The 25-year-old originally entered the league as the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Mims was considered a first-round pick prospect in that loaded wide receiver draft class, but he slipped into the second round.

Costello said one of the problems with Mims is he could “never win the trust of Robert Saleh or his staff.”

He was drafted in 2020 and Saleh was hired in 2021.

Mims ended up appearing in 30 games and made 15 starts across his three years with the team. The former Baylor product caught 42 receptions for 676 receiving yards but never scored a touchdown.

Stings Now, but Better in the Long Run for Ex-Jets WR Mims

I’m sure Mims didn’t have getting cut ahead of training camp on his bingo card in 2023, but it might be better for him in the long run.

The talented wideout faced long odds of making this Jets roster.

Joe Caporoso of “Badlands” said there are five roster locks at the wide receiver position for the Jets:

If what Caporoso predicts is true, then maybe there was one potential spot up for grabs as WR6 in 2023.

Typically wide receivers that are low on the depth chart have to be key special teams contributors to make the roster.

Last season Mims participated in only one percent of the special teams’ snaps.

If Mims wasn’t going to make the final roster for the Jets anyway, it’s better to get cut now than in a few weeks.

The former Baylor product has a much better chance of making another NFL roster if he has a full training camp under him as opposed to arriving in mid to late August.

It sounds like according to Costello there is a lot of interest around the league in his services and I’m not surprised. Talent has never been the issue with Mims.

If Mims lands on the right team and he has the right mindset I have no doubt that he can be a solid NFL contributor for many years to come. I’m not sure if he will ever be among the best wideouts in football, but he can certainly carve out a decade-long career in the pros.