Boy Green Daily: Denzel Mims Traded to Lions, Jets 1st Practice

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we’ll react to the New York Jets trading wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions. Plus we’ll preview the first practice of Jets training camp. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Ty Butler of ESPN 98.7. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

The first practice of Jets training camp has finally arrived!

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Jets-Lions trade details with Mims finding a new NFL home.

Running back Breece Hall highlighted a slew of Jets players that started training camp on the PUP list.

Zack Rosenblatt highlighted the top items of note from Jets report day on Wednesday, July 19.

Social Post of the Day

The first day of training camp is more style than substance. There is no practice to speak of, but there are plenty of fun entrances to dissect.

Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons broke the internet with his unique and somewhat scary arrival at training camp.

ICYMI

Social Media Poll of the Day

Mims is getting a fresh start with the Lions in 2023. Do you think he can still turn his NFL career around?

