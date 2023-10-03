Ex-Jets WR Gets Second Chance After Signing Deal With Steelers

A former New York Jets wide receiver has earned a new opportunity with a different NFL team.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo shared the news on X previously Twitter, that Denzel Mims has signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to join their practice squad.

The #Steelers are signing WR Denzel Mims to the practice squad, source says. The former second-round pick of the #Jets joins Pittsburgh as he works his way back from an ankle injury suffered while with the #Lions in camp. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 3, 2023

The Steelers later confirmed the news via their social media portals on Tuesday October 3.

We have signed OL Obinna Eze and WR Denzel Mims to the practice squad & released RB Greg Bell, WR Jalen Camp and WR Jacob Copeland from the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/ZgIN843jaO — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 3, 2023

The Mims Merry-Go-Round Continues in 2023

The Jets were initially praised for selecting Mims with the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

In the buildup to the draft that year, he was considered a first-round prospect that slipped to the second day.

However, the former Baylor product never quite lived up to the hype.

In three seasons with the Jets, Mims caught 42 receptions for 676 receiving yards but never scored a touchdown.

Jets fans on social media thought he was a hidden talent that just didn’t get enough reps during the game to prove his worth. This offseason he had a chance to prove those believers right when he was traded from the Jets to the Detroit Lions.

Gang Green packaged Mims and a 2025 seventh round pick in exchange for a 2025 sixth round pick. If Mims made the Lions 53-man roster, the trade would be officially activated, but if he didn’t make the team the deal became null and void.

He was traded on July 19 and less than a month later he was released by the Lions on August 18.

Now he will get another fresh start with Pittsburgh. The Steelers will be Mims’ third different team he has been with over the last four months.

Mims will have some familiarity in his new NFL home. As Josh Carney of Steelers Depot mentioned on X previously Twitter, he will reunite with “Frisman Jackson, who recruited Mims to Baylor and coached him there for a few seasons.”

The #Steelers are signing WR Denzel Mims to the practice squad Tuesday. He reunites with Frisman Jackson, who recruited Mims to Baylor and coached him there for a few seasons. 6'3, 207 pounds who runs a 4.38 40. Via @Steelersdepot https://t.co/NwK5ToLohc — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) October 3, 2023

He has always had the talent and the physical gifts of size, speed, and a wide catch radius. The problem has been consistency and making the transition from college to the pros.

Pittsburgh has a sterling reputation of not only developing wide receivers, but also getting a ton of production out of the position over the last 15 to 20 years.

Mims will start off on the expanded 16-man practice squad and if he can impress there perhaps, he could earn an opportunity as a roster elevation on a certain game week or a more permanent residence with a spot on the 53-man roster.

Jets Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of Denver Broncos Game

The Jets have rearranged the lawn chairs on the practice squad ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 8.

The Jets brought back defensive back Craig James and signed a pair of new ones in Tae Hayes and Kalon Barnes.

In corresponding moves, the Jets dumped former first round offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, offensive lineman Chris Glaser, and cut ties with defensive back Nehemiah Shelton.

The team confirmed all of these maneuvers on their social media portals.