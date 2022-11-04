Jets Coach Gushes About Young Playmaker Turning Heads

From a trade request in hopes of ditching the team to becoming a fan-favorite with the coaching staff. It has been quite the turnaround for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims in 2022.

Back in August he and his representation sent out a public trade request and the team planned on granting it if they found the right price. That never happened ahead of the deadline and now the former Baylor product has become a key cog in the passing game.

Robert Saleh Is Super Impressed With Jets WR Denzel Mims

Mims had bright moments during his rookie year then a coaching change took place. The former Baylor product for whatever reason wasn’t able to gel with the new staff and dealt with a variety of issues both personally and professionally.

He seemed destined for greener pastures and when he realized that wasn’t in the cards, Mims put his head down and got to work.

This week ahead of the Buffalo Bills matchup, head coach Robert Saleh praised the young man for turning things around:

“His attitude has been awesome. I feel like three weeks ago something flipped. His daily approach, coachability, really all of it has really been amplified for him. [Mims] has really taken the bull by the horns and has really shown a lot of maturity. Not that he wasn’t mature before but I really like where he is mentally.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said 'something flipped' w/ WR Denzel Mims 3 weeks ago & the young man has 'taken the bull by the horns' + said even when Corey Davis comes back DM has done enough to have a big role moving forward

Recently Mims has been the beneficiary of a variety of issues in the Jets wide receiver room.

Corey Davis has missed the last couple of games, Elijah Moore was dealing with his own problems, and all of that opened the door for Mims.

Saleh said the former Baylor product has been so impressive that even when Davis returns Mims will “absolutely” have a role moving forward.

He said those other guys left the door open a crack and Mims has “blown it open” with everything he has brought to the table.

Denzel Mims Has Provided Jets Fans With a Juicy Plot Twist

The Mims character arc has been an entertaining one to follow.

From all the hype of a rookie, to falling off the Earth, to likely being traded, to staying, and now he is finally blossoming in front of our eyes.

It is a beautiful story and one that could result in a career renaissance that not a lot of people could have predicted.

With Davis already being ruled out for the Week 9 game versus the Bills, Mims will have a starting role on Sunday.

Mims has yet to score a touchdown in his young NFL career, however, Sunday could change all of that. For those who like to dabble in the gambling world, the current odds at Bet MGM is +550 for an anytime touchdown for Mims.

On Bet MGM, anytime touchdown for Jets WR Denzel Mims is at +550 vs Bills in Week 9. He has yet to score a TD in his NFL career but I think it's coming this week.

Depending on the Vegas line you check, the Jets have been floating at around a two-touchdown underdog at home to Buffalo.

In other words, the Jets are expected to be fighting from behind against one of the best offenses in all of football. If that game script holds true, Zach Wilson will have to throw the ball all over the yard to play catchup throughout the contest.

That could bode well for another Mims breakout and a chance to rewrite his story with Gang Green.