Denzel Mims Sends Strong Message on Future With Jets

The future of New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has been widely discussed over the last two years.

After having a rough sophomore season many have been wondering if he will even be on the roster come this fall. Mims stepped up to the podium after practice on Friday, August 5, and made his future intentions very clear to the media.

Some Bold Words

Rich Cimini of ESPN brought up that the Jets receiving corps is very deep this year and then asked Mims where does he see himself in that room?

Without hesitation, Mims responded, “hopefully I see myself on top. I feel like I’ve put in enough work to be there, but that’s a coaching decision.”

When Cimini asked for clarification on what Mims meant by that statement he said bluntly, “no [not part of the rotation], a starting receiver. That is my goal, my only goal.”

A fiery Denzel Mims (@Zel5Zelly) says his goal is to be a starting WR for the #Jets in 2022, ‘I show it everyday, so it’s up to them if they want to play me or not, but I show it everyday what I can do & I’m going to continue to do that’ 👀: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/AupkJrHxeo — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 5, 2022

Connor Hughes of SNY then offered his assessment saying that based on all the new additions it seems like Mims’ path to playing time is “a couple [of] plays on offense and then mostly on special teams.”

Mims said that he is cool doing anything for the team but reiterated that he would “love to be the starting receiver honestly.”

When Mims was asked if he has something to prove, knowing how talented he is, he provided his biggest drop-the-mic moment of the presser:

“I show it every day. So it’s up to them [the coaching staff] if they want to play me or not. But I show it every day what I can do and I’m going to continue to do that.”

Love the Confidence

You could tell throughout the presser that there is some tension there and perhaps frustration from Mims on what has transpired so far.

Although throughout this offseason he has done all the right things and has earned praise from every level of the organization.

After practice on Friday head coach Robert Saleh said that Mims is far and away “much improved from a year ago.” He was also very happy about how he has approached all of this “like a professional.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh has been impressed w/ WR Denzel Mims (@Zel5Zelly), ‘much improved from a year ago’ + ‘he’s battling on special teams, that’s going to be a big part of it, being reliable there’ + ‘he’s approaching it like a professional’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/7C1Tpz7Ujz — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 5, 2022

Of course part of the issue last year was Mims coming down with a bad case of food poisoning. It caused him to lose over 20 pounds and he was never able to fully recoever.

Although this offseason Mims says he doesn’t eat “any bad food or fast food, just straight healthy food” and was feeling himself saying, “that’s why you see me looking the way I am right now.”

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Mims is in the best shape that we have seen him in since coming here earlier this offseason.

#Jets WR Denzel Mims (@Zel5Zelly) said the food poisoning last year caused him to lose 20 pounds but said he doesn’t eat any bad food, no fast food, just straight healthy food + ‘that’s why you see me looking the way I am right now’ 🤣😤: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/LkjboFfnYG — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 5, 2022

Despite all the praise from inside the building there are still trolls on social media that give Mims crap on a daily basis. Mims fired off about it during the presser saying, “I don’t pay no attention to that s***.”

My favorite Denzel Mims (@Zel5Zelly) quote of all time & there’s no close second. He was asked about the doubters/haters on social media, ‘I don’t pay no attention to that shit’ 🤣: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp #Jets pic.twitter.com/FfHpNwlGB3 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 5, 2022

Instead of spending time on social media, Mims was hanging out with Zach Wilson this offseason getting some extra work in. The former Baylor product says he has a “pretty good” relationship with Wilson and they have stayed in touch throughout the offseason.

Mims also said the former BYU passer gave him some advice saying, “just be myself and he is going to look for me.”

#Jets WR Denzel Mims (@Zel5Zelly) says he has a ‘pretty good’ relationship w/ QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) + he enjoyed spending extra time w/ him this offseason + ZW gave him some advice saying, ‘just be myself & he’s going to look for me’ 👀: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/2ENErfxLYV — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 5, 2022

The big test for Mims will be making plays when the lights are brightest. He should have three golden opportunities this preseason to solidify his roster spot or intrigue another NFL team to spark a potential trade.

