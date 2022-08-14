The first roster cuts of the 2022 offseason are right around the corner for the New York Jets.

On Tuesday, August 16 every NFL team must cut down its 90-man roster to 85 players. Then next week they’ll have to slice another five players. Although they’ll have to endure a ritual bloodletting the final week as 27 players from each roster must be released.

It is a dark time in the NFL but an absolute necessity yearly. Just as it is in life, deadlines create pressure and pressure creates diamonds. With these mile markers on the NFL highway, it could force teams to make some business decisions including a trade or two before the start of the season.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Holding Things Up

Play

Video Video related to jets holding up trade calls with teams: ‘something is going on’ 2022-08-14T08:47:50-04:00

In Rich Cimini’s Sunday morning column for ESPN, he documented that the Jets have been holding back trade calls from multiple teams.

The target that would be discussed in said chats would be wide receiver, Denzel Mims. General manager Joe Douglas has yet to “shop him” officially but Cimini reiterated that multiple teams “would be interested” if he decides to open things up.

Coming off of the first preseason game of the year for the Jets it was a mixed bag for Mims.

The former Baylor product had two catches (tied for the team lead) for 25 receiving yards. Gang Green targeted him five times during the game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mims shot himself in the foot twice during the contest. He dropped one of those balls and also was dinged for an illegal formation penalty.

Cimini said that “something is going on” here. Apparently, Mims met with head coach Robert Saleh in the middle of practice twice to have a private chat. He also added that the two men have had other private chats behind the scenes.

The Writing Is on the Wall

Play

Video Video related to jets holding up trade calls with teams: ‘something is going on’ 2022-08-14T08:47:50-04:00

Mims hasn’t requested a trade and obviously, so far the team hasn’t shopped him.

However, it might behoove them to start listening to offers.

Cimini suggested a team like the Dallas Cowboys could make a lot of sense for everyone involved.

The 24-year-old wide receiver only lives “a few miles away” from the Cowboys team facilities and “everyone knows” they’re hurting at wide receiver.

Mims would get a serious bump in playing time and the Jets could move a piece that isn’t a lock to make the team.

Cimini said that Mims’ roster spot is in “jeopardy” as we head into the first official roster cuts on Tuesday.

Douglas has proven to get a much higher return on investment in past trades than fans, media, or heck even other NFL teams thought he was capable of.

While it seems on the surface Mims value is nothing more than a late day three pick, we could be in for another surprise.

Although I’ll say this from a personal perspective if all the Jets could get is that sort of value back I’d strongly have to think if it is worth pulling the trigger on.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Robert Saleh Calls out Jets Veteran: ‘Egregiously Awful’