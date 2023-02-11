Jets Have Pushed $121 Million QB to No. 2 on Wish List: Insider

The New York Jets’ plan at the quarterback position is starting to come into focus.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler released his Super Bowl buzz article on Saturday, February 11 ahead of the big game. In that column, he revealed what he is hearing around the league.

One of his big takeaways is that he doesn’t get the sense the Jets are “all in” on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

“Based on asking around, the sense is Carr is No. 2 on their list.”

Derek Carr Train Is Moving Quickly

As of this moment, Carr is still under contract with the Raiders on his $121.5 million deal. However, that might not be for much longer.

On Wednesday, February 15 $40.5 million will become guaranteed and he will be stuck with the Raiders. According to a variety of insiders that isn’t expected to happen. Which means he will be released or traded ahead of that date.

The problem with the Jets’ plan if he is truly No. 2 on their list is they will never have a chance at him. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport told Senior Reporter Eric Allen of the Jets that Carr is the first quarterback domino expected to fall this offseason.

In other words, he will be the No. 1 option for someone and thus the Jets will likely miss out on him entirely.

The former Fresno State product is 31 years of age and he will turn 32 before the start of the 2023 season.

Who the Heck Is QB1 for the Jets Then?

Well, the reason Carr is No. 2 is that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is No. 1 on the wish list.

Fowler said he will walk away from the Super Bowl “more convinced than ever the Jets will aggressively pursue Rodgers.”

Fowler described him as “target A until proven otherwise” for the Gang Green organization.

Rodgers hasn’t decided if he’s playing football yet. The Packers are waiting for that decision so they can make one of their own. Is he staying in Green Bay? Is he leaving? If he is leaving, then where is he going?

Fowler says the potential price tag for Rodgers’ services “remains enormous.”

One of the things Fowler pointed to in his report was an interview between Dianna Russini of ESPN and Jets owner Woody Johnson during NFL Honors.

During that conversation, Johnson was asked about Rodgers as a possible target and he did a great job of avoiding potential tampering charges because you can’t talk about a player under contract with another team.

However, he certainly made his interests known:

“You want the best quarterback you can get to lead the Jets” and “I can’t really talk about him [Rodgers]” but that “everybody recognizes talent.”

Rodgers is the best possible quarterback that could become available but there are a lot of unknowns around him. What if he decides to retire or stay in Green Bay, where do the Jets pivot from that point?

Gang Green is playing a dangerous game of quarterback roulette and it could come back to bite them.