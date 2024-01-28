Jets Fans Start to Connect Dots to All-Pro RB After Latest Coaching Hire

New York Jets fans are already connecting the dots.

On Friday, January 26 CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones shared on X previously Twitter that Gang Green is hiring Tony Dews “as their next running backs coach.” Before joining the Jets, Dews had worked with the Tennessee Titans since 2018.

The Jets are hiring Tony Dews as their next running backs coach, source says. He previously coached the running backs and tight ends over the past 6 years with the Titans. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 27, 2024

Jets fans started asking if Dews could, “Bring Derrick Henry with him? Can you imagine a 1-2 punch of [Breece] Hall and Henry?”

Can he bring Derrick Henry with him? Can you imagine a 1-2 punch of Hall and Henry? #Jets #TakeFlight https://t.co/p912SKaZIb — Pietro DiSante (@PeteyD87) January 24, 2024

Social Media Reactions to Henry-Jets Rumors

“A Hall and Henry tandem would go so crazy,” another fan said on X previously Twitter.

A Hall and Henry tandem would go so crazy — Krystian Jameson (@GingerGiant_87) January 27, 2024

“Derrick Henry didn’t become good until Dews was his coach,” a fan responded on social.

When you look at the stats, there is something to be said for that. In Henry’s first two seasons, he ran for a combined 1,234 rushing yards.

However, when Dews was hired by the team in 2018, Henry enjoyed a meteoric rise in both his play and production.

In five of his next six seasons, he registered at least 1,000 rushing yards. The only year Henry didn’t get over the hump was 2021 when he was limited to eight games due to injury. Before getting hurt, Henry was on a historic pace to eclipse 1,991 rushing yards.

derrick henry didn’t become good until dews was his coach https://t.co/NaX4BtFrt8 — jets west (#1 ashtyn davis fan) (@jetstothewest) January 27, 2024

In Henry’s eight seasons in the NFL he has totaled 9,502 rushing yards, has scored 93 touchdowns, and has averaged 4.7 rushing yards per clip.

Jets Need a RB2 to Breece Hall

Breece Hall proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is a clearcut RB1 in the NFL. However, in today’s day and age, you need multiple running backs that can carry the load.

As it currently stands, if Hall goes down to injury the only viable running back that could step in is Israel Abanikanda.

The young running back struggled to get on the field during his rookie campaign due to pass-blocking issues. That doesn’t sound like a guy you can rely on in 2024.

So the Jets will need a veteran running back addition this offseason. You can argue whether or not the green and white should be going after a player of Henry’s capabilities instead of a potentially cheaper alternative considering their other problems.

Although a potential Henry addition is super intriguing. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Last year the Jets paid Dalvin Cook $7 million on a one-year deal and he flamed out.

According to Spotrac’s calculated market value, Henry is expected to land a one-year deal that only pays $4.3 million.

That is quite a bargain for a former Offensive Player of the Year, four-time Pro Bowler, and someone who has led the league in rushing and scoring twice.

The Jets had the right idea with the Cook addition but the execution left much to be desired. Gang Green has plenty of former Titans coaches on the staff and they have a clear need for another proven body in the backfield.

Henry could check off all of those boxes as he hopes to land with a contender this offseason.

Jets have a new running back coach. The Jets appear interested in everyone/anyone with ties to the Titans https://t.co/VE0iz88mJK — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 27, 2024

Could that also include Derrick Henry? We’ll find out during free agency.