Jets Provide Concerning CB Injury Update Ahead of Broncos Game

The New York Jets are dealing with a wide array of injuries to the cornerback room.

Head coach Robert Saleh provided a very concerning injury update ahead of the Week 5 matchup versus the Denver Broncos.

“[Brandin] Echols is dealing with a hammy, he’s going to be out for the game,” Saleh revealed. “DJ Reed was entered into the concussion protocol, he won’t practice today, but we are optimistic that he will get everything cleared by gameday.”

Something to Watch Ahead of Jets-Broncos

There are two reasons to be concerned about Reed’s playing status heading into Week 5.

Firstly, Saleh has been incredibly unreliable with his injury commentary at the podium during his tenure as the head coach.

For example, heading into the Week 3 New England Patriots matchup earlier this season, Saleh believed offensive tackle Duane Brown would be good to play in the game.

Not only was he not available for that game, but he was placed on injured reserve later in the week which forced him to miss a minimum of four games.

The second reason to be concerned is concussions are non-linear injuries. There can be setbacks during the week as players go through the different stages of the protocol.

Rich Cimini of ESPN noted on X previously Twitter that “no player” has played the week after suffering a concussion this season.

He said the last time that it happened was back in 2022 when Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett got a concussion in Week 6 and he ended up playing in Week 7.

Some background on concussions: No player in the league has played this season the week after sustaining a concussion. The last time it happened was last year, when Steelers QB Kenny Pickett got a concussion in Week 6 and played in Week 7. https://t.co/2yMap7ASxt — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 4, 2023

The Jets Are Playing Musical Chairs at CB Ahead of Broncos Game

Reed is an important player on this Jets defense and has been balling out in 2023.

According to the PFF grades, Reed is a top-15 cornerback in football. He is well-balanced in all of the major categories earning a 77.2 overall, 81.1 run defense, 74.0 coverage, and a 59.4 pass rush.

Not only will the Jets have to likely operate without him this week, but their top reserve corner Brandin Echols could be on the shelf for a while.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said, “It sounds like Echols will be out multiple weeks.”

All of these injuries at the cornerback position would explain all of the movement on the practice squad on Tuesday, October 3.

The team added three players with cornerback experience to the practice squad.

We've signed DB Craig James, DB Tae Hayes and DB Kalon Barnes to the practice squad. We've released OL Cedric Ogbuehi, OL Chris Glaser and DB Nehemiah Shelton from the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 3, 2023

Despite all of that movement, it doesn’t appear the Jets are done adding bodies.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on X previously Twitter, that free agent corner Terrance Mitchell “is working out for the Jets today.”

FA CB Terrance Mitchell is working out for the #Jets today, source said. The nine-year veteran has 56 starts under his belt. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023

Saleh confirmed during his media availability that they are going to add a body and they were working out several players. He told the media that the inevitable addition will likely start on the practice squad and we’ll see what happens from there.

Last season the Jets avoided major injuries on the defensive side of the ball and those sorts of things normally have a way of balancing themselves out.

Gang Green is now dealing with some additional adversity and will have to call a few audibles at the line of scrimmage to work around these. The Jets rely heavily on their ability to wash out an opposing team’s pass catchers, that’ll be a little bit more difficult as they operate at less than full strength.