Patrick Mahomes Points out DJ Reed Ahead of Jets-Chiefs Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked a question about the New York Jets secondary this week and he went out of his way to highlight cornerback DJ Reed.

“Yeah, I think Reed got me in college for like a pick-6, so I know he’s good at reading and recognizing routes,” Mahomes said.

A reporter followed up a little bit later in the press conference somewhat perplexed that Mahomes would remember a random interception from over seven years ago in a college game [more on that later].

“It’s just I don’t throw a lot of pick-6’s and he had a pick-6 so you remember it. I mean he’s a great player. That is route recognition, that’s jumping the ball, making a play. So that’s stuff you really have to be aware of whenever you’re going out there and playing quarterback.”

That’s freaking wild lol #Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes was asked about facing the #Jets secondary on @SNFonNBC & he randomly brings up that @D7_Reed picked him off in college & took it to the house back in 2016. How in the world would he remember that? ‘I don’t throw a lot of… pic.twitter.com/9VQa4p5QEY — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 27, 2023

Mahomes was then asked if he remember the specifics of the play and he responded, “yeah I do” with a funny look on his face which made the media room burst out with laughter.

“I think he was supposed to get blocked by a receiver, he jumped it before the receiver could get there, and he went to the house.”

Mahomes Has an Insane Memory

The play in question was from a game between Kansas State and Texas Tech on October 8, 2016.

Here is the play from that game: DJ Reed jumps the route & takes it back to the house.@D7_Reed will gladly remind you that @KStateFB beat @TexasTechFB 44-38 in that game on October 8, 2016 That is a crazy callback from @PatrickMahomes lolpic.twitter.com/xK3qLofiLm — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 27, 2023

With 4:19 remaining in the first quarter of a tied game, Mahomes threw a pass to the left side of the field on 2nd and 23. It was supposed to be a quick out to the inside receiver with the outside receiver blocking Reed.

However, Reed recognized what was going on, juked the receiver, and then jumped in front of the pass and took it back to the crib. It was a 35-yard pick-6 and ended up being a massive play in the game. Kansas State ended up winning the game 44-38.

It’s a wild callback from Mahomes for a variety of reasons. He has thrown over 4,455 passing attempts combined in his college and professional career to date. During that span of time he has thrown 80 interceptions to the defense.

This game in question was the fifth game of the 2016 collegiate football season. It was a random game, in a random season, against a player in Reed who ended up being a future fifth round draft choice.

This wasn’t a playoff game, this wasn’t a prominent opponent, nor did he throw an interception to a player who was highly touted by NFL draft experts.

Yet somehow despite all that, Mahomes remembered the play and randomly brought it up of his own volition seven years later when he was asked about the Jets secondary as a whole. Impressive.

Reed Tells His Side of the Story on the Mahomes Interception

After the clip started to go viral, Reed was asked about it a few days later in a 1-on-1 interview with Jets senior reporter Eric Allen.

“We were in cover-2 and me and my safety we did a good job of disguising it. I felt like they had a play that was called, and I think he thought we were in a different coverage, and he checked out of it,” Reed explained. “As soon as the ball was snapped, they had a receiver to block me, and I kind of just dodged him and just went for the pick in the flat and got it.”

#Jets CB DJ Reed (@D7_Reed) walked @eallenjets through his pick-6 of Patrick Mahomes back in college + said he should’ve been ‘an evaluator’ because he knew Mahomes was special in college when he was studying film 🤣 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #KCvsNYJ #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Mj6Ebf0bCM — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 29, 2023

Now the two are set to face off against one another in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football. Reed jokingly said “I should be an evaluator” because he knew Mahomes was special back in college from the tape he studied on him.

It’s hard to beat the Chiefs under any circumstances, but your best chance is to create turnovers and provide your offense short fields to work with.

Another pick-6 from Reed in primetime certainly wouldn’t hurt the Jets chances of pulling off the big upset.