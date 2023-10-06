Robert Saleh in Hot Water Over DJ Reed Injury Ahead of Jets-Broncos

The New York Jets will be without one of its best players in Week 5 with cornerback DJ Reed being ruled out for the game due to a concussion.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed the news on Friday, October 6.

CB DJ Reed (concussion) and CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) will miss Sunday's game at Denver. S Tony Adams will return to the lineup. pic.twitter.com/Xde2D7t0gE — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 6, 2023

Saleh is catching a lot of flak on social media because earlier in the week he said he was “confident” that Reed would be cleared in time for the Denver Broncos game.

Saleh Getting Roasted Online for Questionable History With Injury Updates

This isn’t the first time that Saleh has said one thing and completely the opposite ends up happening on the injury front.

Jake Asman said on X previously Twitter, “Anytime Robert Saleh says he’s confident an injured player is fine and will play in the next game, never believe him. It’s all gamesmanship like what he said about Duane Brown.”

Anytime Robert Saleh says he’s confident an injured player is fine and will play in the next game, never believe him. It’s all gamesmanship like what he said about Duane Brown. #Jets https://t.co/sXG8xQQ9Hn — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) October 6, 2023

The situation that Asman referenced occurred earlier this season. Saleh mentioned that offensive tackle Duane Brown was dealing with an injury at the beginning of the week, but he was extremely confident that he’d be ready to play against the New England Patriots in Week 3.

Brown was later ruled out and then ultimately placed on injured reserve which meant he would miss a minimum of four games.

Once Saleh said this there was a 100% chance he was out https://t.co/26lwwXaX89 — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) October 6, 2023

NYJ Matt posted, “Once Saleh said this, there was a 100% chance he was out.”

Saleh being confident actually deeply concerns me https://t.co/K3Ez8viffi — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) October 4, 2023

Back on October 4 when Saleh initially said he was “confident” that Reed would play The Jet Press account said his confidence “deeply concerns me.” After hearing what happened a few days later, it seems that concern was well placed.

So DJ Reed is out this week. Great. https://t.co/ntrqNWf7Zy — Nova (@Nova_NYJ) October 4, 2023

One social media user assumed DJ Reed was out as soon as Saleh said that earlier in the week. An assumption that proved correct.

Well Saleh is a liar so I’m nervous https://t.co/D8AqlY7pUS — TheCoPilot (@co_nyj) October 4, 2023

Another X user came out and said Saleh “is a liar” which made him nervous about his emphatic belief that Reed would be good to go.

Jets Calling Audible With a Flurry of CB Injuries

Not only is Reed out for this game, but the Jets’ top backup Brandin Echols was already ruled out at the beginning of the week because of a hamstring injury.

That leaves the team incredibly thin ahead of their road trip to Denver to play against the Broncos.

As Rich Cimini of ESPN noted on X previously Twitter, without Reed and Echols the Jets only have three viable corners left on the 53-man roster.

Gang Green has Sauce Gardner, Michael Carter II, and Bryce Hall on the depth chart. That means the team will have to get a little creative to get through this Week 5 game. Saleh wouldn’t divulge the plan to the media during his availability but they will have a few different options.

Without Reed and Echols, the #Jets are down to Sauce Gardner, Michael Carter II (slot) and Bryce Hall at corner. Saleh wouldn't divulge the new lineup (shocker), but the easiest thing would be to use Hall in Reed's spot on the outside. They also could use Carter on the outside,… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 6, 2023

That plan could include the utilization of safeties in different roles or maybe even some practice squad call-ups.

Being down two of your top four corners is hardly ideal under any circumstance, but it might prove additionally difficult this week.

Russell Wilson has looked like a new quarterback this season sporting a 9 touchdown to 2 interception ratio. He also has thrown for 1,014 passing yards which is No. 11 in the league heading into Week 5.