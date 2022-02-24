Jets’ GM Joe Douglas ‘Loves’ Super Bowl Champion Free Agent: Report

Jets’ GM Joe Douglas ‘Loves’ Super Bowl Champion Free Agent: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Ryan Jensen Bucs

Getty A slew of Tampa Bay Buccaneers players running out of the tunnel on gameday of an NFL contest.

There is no debate that the New York Jets need some offensive line help this offseason.

Although where questions arise is where those resources should be invested. Some believe they need help at right guard while others have argued a replacement at center is necessary.

One analyst poured gasoline in the Twitter world with a juicy rumor that set things ablaze on this very subject.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Very Interesting Rumor


The Jets Zone: Franchise Tag questions, Free Agency Buzz, Draft QuestionsBoy Green is LIVE talking all things New York Jets! Free agency buzz + franchise tag musical chairs + the latest 2022 NFL Draft speculation! Come join us and bring up your topics and hot questions!2022-02-24T06:18:52Z

Longtime NFL veteran and current television analyst Leger Douzable tweeted out that there are rumors that Jets’ general manager Joe Douglas “loves” Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen.

The 30-year-old (will be 31 by the start of the 2022 season) center is scheduled to be a free agent in March.

Most recently the talented offensive lineman affectionately known as “Big Red” has spent the last four seasons with the Bucs highlighted by a Super Bowl championship in 2020.

Prior to that, Jensen was with the Baltimore Ravens from 2013-17. Douglas crossed over with the veteran center for two seasons with the Ravens (2013-14) while he was a scout.

On top of their time spent together, the Jets’ general manager is intimately familiar with the organization’s practices after spending over 14 years there winning two world championships during that tenure.

So in other words he would know everything there is to know about Jensen from his connections to the Ravens.

According to Spotrac’s market value projections, Jensen is expected to land a deal that pays him $10 million annually on a new multi-year contract. That figure would rank ninth among the highest-paid centers in the NFL.

Ripple Effects Galore


Mock Draft Monday: Draft Guru breaks down top WRs, NFL Combine Jets nuggetsBoy Green was joined by NFL Draft Analyst Jacob Infante of The Draft Wire on a Mock Draft Monday: – Breaking down the top wide receivers and their varying skillsets – NFL Combine impact and level of importance – Brand new 2-round mock draft – Allen Robinson, James Daniels fits2022-02-22T01:49:15Z

If the Jets added the talented center to their roster that would likely spell the end for Connor McGovern.

Gang Green could save $8.6 million by moving on with minimal dead cap, although whether or not they should choose to do so has been a point of contention on social media.

Both players have been incredibly durable throughout their NFL careers.

Jensen hasn’t missed a game since 2016 making him 81-for-81 during that stretch. While McGovern has only missed two games over the last four years, going 63-for-65.

If the Jets are hellbent on adding Jensen this offseason, one practical move could be kicking McGovern to right guard where he has prior experience from his time with the Denver Broncos.

Another potential maneuver could be requesting a pay cut as the veteran heads into the last year of his deal that expires after the 2022 season.

Although it is worth noting that the Jets had this same exact option last year to hit the eject button on McGovern at center and they passed.

They could’ve added a variety of options from Corey Linsley to Creed Humphrey, but they believed in the player and the scheme that he would bounce back and he did.

Follow @BoyGreen25 @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Passing on No. 1 Prospect Would Be Massive Mistake, Says Analyst

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Judith Goolsby
Judith Goolsby
14 seconds ago

I get paid more than $120 to $130 every hour for working on the web. I found out about this activity 3 months SD prior and subsequent to joining this I have earned effectively $15k from this without having internet working abilities Copy underneath site to check it…. 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝟳.𝘁𝗸

0
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x