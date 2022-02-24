Jets’ GM Joe Douglas ‘Loves’ Super Bowl Champion Free Agent: Report

There is no debate that the New York Jets need some offensive line help this offseason.

Although where questions arise is where those resources should be invested. Some believe they need help at right guard while others have argued a replacement at center is necessary.

One analyst poured gasoline in the Twitter world with a juicy rumor that set things ablaze on this very subject.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Very Interesting Rumor





Play



The Jets Zone: Franchise Tag questions, Free Agency Buzz, Draft Questions Boy Green is LIVE talking all things New York Jets! Free agency buzz + franchise tag musical chairs + the latest 2022 NFL Draft speculation! Come join us and bring up your topics and hot questions! 2022-02-24T06:18:52Z

Longtime NFL veteran and current television analyst Leger Douzable tweeted out that there are rumors that Jets’ general manager Joe Douglas “loves” Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen.

There's also rumors that JD loves Ryan Jensen aka big red in Tampa, who is also a free agent https://t.co/Bt6S8HI6Kc — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) February 24, 2022

The 30-year-old (will be 31 by the start of the 2022 season) center is scheduled to be a free agent in March.

Most recently the talented offensive lineman affectionately known as “Big Red” has spent the last four seasons with the Bucs highlighted by a Super Bowl championship in 2020.

Prior to that, Jensen was with the Baltimore Ravens from 2013-17. Douglas crossed over with the veteran center for two seasons with the Ravens (2013-14) while he was a scout.

On top of their time spent together, the Jets’ general manager is intimately familiar with the organization’s practices after spending over 14 years there winning two world championships during that tenure.

So in other words he would know everything there is to know about Jensen from his connections to the Ravens.

According to Spotrac’s market value projections, Jensen is expected to land a deal that pays him $10 million annually on a new multi-year contract. That figure would rank ninth among the highest-paid centers in the NFL.

Ripple Effects Galore





Play



Mock Draft Monday: Draft Guru breaks down top WRs, NFL Combine Jets nuggets Boy Green was joined by NFL Draft Analyst Jacob Infante of The Draft Wire on a Mock Draft Monday: – Breaking down the top wide receivers and their varying skillsets – NFL Combine impact and level of importance – Brand new 2-round mock draft – Allen Robinson, James Daniels fits 2022-02-22T01:49:15Z

If the Jets added the talented center to their roster that would likely spell the end for Connor McGovern.

Gang Green could save $8.6 million by moving on with minimal dead cap, although whether or not they should choose to do so has been a point of contention on social media.

Joe Douglas loves Connor McGovern, JD loves Ryan Jensen. Jensen allowed the same amount of sacks and 8 more pressures than McGovern in 2021. According to PFF McGovern also had a better run block grade. One was working with a rookie, one with a HOF'er. #TakeFlight #Jets pic.twitter.com/xecPRmXuQg — David Wyatt-Hupton (@DWyattHupton) February 24, 2022

Both players have been incredibly durable throughout their NFL careers.

Jensen hasn’t missed a game since 2016 making him 81-for-81 during that stretch. While McGovern has only missed two games over the last four years, going 63-for-65.

If the Jets are hellbent on adding Jensen this offseason, one practical move could be kicking McGovern to right guard where he has prior experience from his time with the Denver Broncos.

Another potential maneuver could be requesting a pay cut as the veteran heads into the last year of his deal that expires after the 2022 season.

Although it is worth noting that the Jets had this same exact option last year to hit the eject button on McGovern at center and they passed.

They could’ve added a variety of options from Corey Linsley to Creed Humphrey, but they believed in the player and the scheme that he would bounce back and he did.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Passing on No. 1 Prospect Would Be Massive Mistake, Says Analyst