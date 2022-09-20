Former Highly Touted Jets Prospect Joins Super Bowl Contender

One of the prized gems of the New York Jets’ undrafted free agent class has moved on to greener pastures.

According to the latest NFL transactions report, linebacker DQ Thomas has joined the Green Bay Packers on their practice squad.

The former Memphis product originally entered the league by signing a deal with Gang Green after not hearing his name called.

What Could Have Been for DQ Thomas in New York

On the surface, the Jets lacked depth and star power in their linebacking corps entering the offseason.

They had veteran CJ Mosley who was set to return and the staff was really high on Quincy Williams. Beyond that, though there weren’t many options that you felt great about.

That led to plenty of speculation that the Jets could consider either signing a sexy free agent option or even selecting a linebacker pretty high in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Jets actually decided to do neither of those things.

Instead, they patiently waited until the conclusion of the draft to make their big swing

Thomas was widely expected to hear his name called in April, but it never happened. That made him a very attractive option to a bevy of teams who were bidding for his services.

Ultimately the Jets were able to convince him to come to New York with a pitch built around a path to playing time and a large check.

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Gang Green doled out a UDFA contract that featured over $130,000.

Former Middle Tennessee State LB DQ Thomas is signing with the #Jets on a deal that includes $130,000 guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2022

While he came in with massive expectations, it didn’t work out in New York for Thomas.

Thomas didn’t make the final 53-man roster but was brought back on the team’s practice squad for a week. Shortly thereafter he was released outright into the open free agent waters.

Now he will get a new opportunity in a different shade of green with the Packers.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.