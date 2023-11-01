Jets Make Decision on $20 Million Injured Starter Ahead of Chargers Game

An injured New York Jets starter is ready to return to practice this week.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed the news that veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown will have his 21-day practice window activated ahead of the Week 9 Los Angeles Chargers game.

“At some point this week we will start Duane’s clock [to return],” Saleh told the media on Wednesday, November 1.

The 38-year-old was placed on injured reserve ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots because of a hip issue. That roster decision forced him to miss a minimum of four games.

Brown is in the last year of his $20 million contract he signed with the Jets back in 2022. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent during the 2024 offseason.

Sharing Some Key Details on Brown’s Return to the Lineup for the Jets

Brown had to miss at least four games because of the IR rules and so far he has missed five games this season.

With his practice window being activated this week he has a chance to play in the Chargers game. However, that seems unlikely considering this latest roster move will just allow him to return to practice for the first time in over a month. He would still have to get into football shape before returning to the lineup.

Although Saleh said, “I think he’s in great shape right now and he’s in a great space mentally.”

A reporter followed up by asking Saleh if this would be a long recovery to return even though the practice window was opened. Saleh responded, “No, not at all.”

That would indicate Brown is even closer to returning to the starting lineup than most thought at this stage.

Musical Chairs on the Jets Offensive Line

Brown has appeared and started in 217 games during his 16-year NFL career. In all of those contests, he has been a left tackle.

After he went down with an injury ahead of the Week 3 game against the Patriots, the Jets dramatically changed the offensive line.

Mekhi Becton flipped over to left tackle, a position he wanted to play from the outset. So far this season he has graded favorably on Pro Football Focus:

57.3 overall

66.7 pass block

56.7 run block

What will the Jets do when Brown is healthy and ready to return?

Saleh said, “Nothing is off the table” in regard to varying offensive line combinations. However, he seemed to hint at another change coming when speaking with the media on Wednesday, November 1.

“I think Mekhi will be good right-left, guard, he’s that type of talent. You never know [starts laughing], but no Mekhi is a freakish athlete and I think as he continues to evolve his career, obviously, you’d love for him to be a left tackle but where we are at right now we just gotta make sure the best five are on the field. Somehow some way to protect the quarterback and give him some time.”

Duane not playing RT. Jets made it clear he’s left. Been there almost two decades. Mekhi the one who can kick right. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 1, 2023

Connor Hughes of SNY responded to me on X previously Twitter that, “Duane [is] not playing RT [right tackle]. Jets made it clear he’s [a] left [tackle]. Been there [for] almost two decades. Mekhi [is] the one who can kick [to the] right [side].”