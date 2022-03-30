Elijah Moore Hauls in Insane One-Handed Catch That Goes Viral [WATCH]

Well if anyone was truly wondering whether or not Elijah Moore was capable of being a true No. 1 wide receiver for the New York Jets, that talk was officially put to bed this week.

The second-year wideout just turned 22 last week and has been working out in the Miami area. During his free time, Moore has been chilling at the beach and hanging out with fans.

Although apparently, waves weren’t the only thing he was catching this week.

Moore recently posted on Instagram an insane one-handed catch he made on the beach.

#Jets WR Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) just had one of the craziest one-handed beach catches of all time! There is no more debate clearly WR1 on and off the field! 🎥elijahmoore IG @SportsCenter #SCTop10 #TakeFlight @OleMissFB @nyjets pic.twitter.com/mtpuIlPMjl — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 30, 2022

The former Ole Miss stud was in some tight one-on-one coverage but was able to go airborne to come down with the ridiculous reception.

A lot of people have criticized Moore’s size (5-foot-10, 178 pounds) but his hops were on full display in this viral clip.

He ‘rose above the rim’ as scouts like to say and used his left hand to make the catch. After securing the SportsCenter top-10 worthy play, Moore smiled started to celebrate, and did a flip into the water.

While the play was certainly cool and made a lot of people’s jaws drop, that wasn’t the first reaction by a lot of Jets fans.

It was the backwards leap in shallow water that got me. — Chrome73 (@DonBarber73) March 30, 2022

After all the injuries the Jets suffered last year, it is natural for fans to be concerned when players from their favorite team are putting themselves in harm’s way.

Amazing catch, but please do it next time wearing bubble wrap 😂 — Jets Today (@NYJetsToday_) March 30, 2022

That is especially true when you consider Moore missed six games last season due to injury. Despite missing time, he showed enough glimpses that have fans excited about the 2022 season:

43 receptions

538 yards

Six total touchdowns

The green and white’s top three wideouts are solid with Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios, and the aforementioned Moore. However, the Jets aren’t satisfied with that trio, throughout this offseason they have been sniffing around some serious potential upgrades at the position.

Just because they haven’t hit yet, that doesn’t mean the hunt is over.

Rich Cimini of ESPN was on The Michael Kay Show this week and said as much, “the Jets are trying to make another big splash for a wide receiver” based on conversations he had at the NFL’s owners’ meetings.

"I would not rule out before the #NFLDraft, the #Jets trying to make another big splash [trade] for a wide receiver. I think that was the takeaway from the #NFL's owners meetings." – @RichCimini on @TMKSESPN. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/jYWxMByCA1 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 29, 2022

If you’re wondering which wide receiver is the next to be traded and could be a target of the Jets, keep an eye on Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

While they have said publically they have every intention of keeping him long-term as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract, that is the same exact thing they said before trading away Russell Wilson.

One name that came up was #Seahawks WR DK Metcalf. Cimini had some interesting nuggets on that: – #Jets "are interested" in him if he becomes available

– He is going to cost "at least $25 million per year" on a new deal

– Seattle will certainly ask for "No. 10 overall pick" — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 29, 2022

The Jets have already made a trade call to the Seahawks, but Seattle has indicated he isn’t available. Although in what has turned out to be the craziest NFL offseason of all time, you can never say never.

There were a few interesting tidbits from Cimini’s appearance on TMKS.

The Jets are of course interested in the talented Seattle receiver if and when he becomes available.

Although the money could be exorbitant, Cimini says a new contract would pay him “at least $25 million per season.” That figure would make him at least the fourth highest-paid wide receiver in football only behind Tyreek Hill ($30 million per year), Davante Adams ($28 million per year), and DeAndre Hopkins ($27.25 million per year).

